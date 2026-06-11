PS Plus Free Games For June 2026: Kingdom Come Deliverance, Blades Of Fire & More On The List

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PS Plus adds Final Fantasy XVI, Sonic X Shadow in June.

Kingdom Come, Life is Strange, Farming Simulator join collection.

Black Desert, Blades of Fire, Gitaroo Man complete the month.

PS Plus Free Games June 2026: PlayStation Plus is adding a fresh batch of games to its catalogue this June, giving subscribers a mix of genres to explore. From dark fantasy RPGs and action-packed platformers to open-world medieval adventures and narrative-driven mysteries, there is something for most types of players. A farming simulation title and a brutal combat game also round out the month.

PlayStation Plus Premium members get an added bonus with a rhythm game classic making its return. Here is everything coming to the catalogue this month.

PS Plus Free Games For June 2026

Final Fantasy XVI (PS5)

The 16th mainline entry in the Final Fantasy series takes the franchise in a darker direction, built around themes of revenge, power struggles, and tragedy. Players take on the role of Clive Rosfield, First Shield of Rosaria and protector of his younger brother Joshua, the Dominant of the Eikon Phoenix. It is the first fully action-RPG in the mainline series, set across the world of Valisthea, where players use Eikonic abilities in combat against powerful enemies.

Final Fantasy XVI will be available globally from June 16.

Sonic X Shadow Generations (PS5, PS4)

Shadow's old nemesis, Black Doom, returns and threatens to take over the world, forcing Shadow to journey into his own past, face painful memories, and unlock new powers. The game includes a full campaign built around Shadow's story, alongside a complete remaster of the original Sonic Generations, featuring reworked 2D and 3D stages with upgraded visuals and added content.

Sonic X Shadow Generations is available from June 10 in the US and UK, and June 11 in Japan.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance (PS5, PS4)

Set in medieval Bohemia, this story-driven open-world RPG puts players in the role of Henry, the son of a blacksmith, who is caught up in a civil war that destroys his family and village. The game involves quests, combat against invading forces, and choices that carry lasting consequences throughout the story. The PS5 version includes graphical updates such as 4K resolution, improved frame rate, and high-resolution textures.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance will be available from June 23 in the US, UK and Japan.

Life is Strange: Double Exposure (PS5)

The game brings back Max Caulfield, the protagonist from the original Life is Strange, now working as a photographer-in-residence at Caledon University. When her closest new friend, Safi, is found dead in the snow, Max attempts to rewind time, a power she has not used in years. Instead, she opens a path to a parallel timeline where Safi is still alive but still in danger. Players make choices that shape both timelines as they look for answers across two versions of reality.

Life is Strange: Double Exposure will be available from June 23 in the US, UK and Japan.

Farming Simulator 25 (PS5)

Farming Simulator 25 expands the series with new crops including rice and spinach, new environments across East Asia, North America and Central Europe, and new animals and production chains. The game supports both solo and multiplayer, and features over 400 machines from 150 agricultural brands. Improved graphics and physics are also part of this entry in the long-running farming series.

Farming Simulator 25 will be available from June 30 in the US, UK and Japan.

Blades of Fire (PS5)

Set in a world where metal has turned to stone, players take on the role of Aran de Lira, the last warrior able to forge true steel. Weapons are built at the anvil with deliberate choices that permanently affect how they behave in combat. The game's combat system is described as slow and unforgiving, where positioning and patience matter more than speed.

Blades of Fire will be available from June 30 in the US, UK and Japan.

Black Desert (PS5)

Black Desert is an open-world MMORPG from Pearl Abyss with a mix of combat, exploration, and life-skill activities such as fishing, cooking, trading, alchemy and horse training. Players can join guilds, take part in siege battles, and progress through a story that spans different environments. The game also supports player-versus-player combat for those looking for a competitive angle.

Black Desert will be available from June 30 in the US, UK and Japan.

What PS Plus Premium Members Are Getting This Month

Gitaroo Man (PS5, PS4)

Originally released on PlayStation 2, Gitaroo Man is a rhythm game where players control U-1, a young boy who uses a mythical instrument called the Gitaroo to fight enemies through music. The game is making its debut on PS4 and PS5 this month. It features a soundtrack and visual style tied to the work of Japanese illustrator 326, and follows U-1 as he builds confidence while battling through music-based combat.