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HomeTechnologyHow To Hide Your Instagram Online Status From Everyone: Step-By-Step Guide

How To Hide Your Instagram Online Status From Everyone: Step-By-Step Guide

Want to use Instagram without showing you’re online? Here’s how to hide your ‘Active now’ and last seen status in a few simple steps.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 04:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Instagram allows users to disable 'Active now' or last seen status.
  • Hide your online presence via Settings, then Messages and story replies.
  • Disabling status prevents others from seeing your activity, but hides theirs.

If you use Instagram regularly, you may have noticed the “Active now” or last seen status that shows when you were online. While this can be useful for quick replies, not everyone wants others to track their activity. The good news is that Instagram gives you full control over this feature. With a few simple steps, you can turn off your online status and browse the app more privately, without letting others know when you are active or last seen.

How Can You Hide Your Instagram Online Status From Everyone?

Turning off your activity status on Instagram is simple and works the same way on both Android and iPhone. First, open the app and go to your profile. Tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner, then head into Settings and privacy.

From there, scroll down to Messages and story replies and select Show activity status. You will see a toggle option here. Switch it off, and your online status will be hidden instantly.

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If you are using Instagram on a desktop browser, click your profile picture, go to Settings, then find Messages and story replies. Here, too, you can turn off the Show activity status option.

What Happens After You Turn Off Activity Status?

Once disabled, other users will no longer see the green dot, “Active now,” or your last seen time in chats. This applies across your direct messages and inbox.

However, there is a trade-off. When you turn off your activity status, you also lose the ability to see when others are online. Instagram applies this rule both ways to maintain a privacy balance.

This setting does not affect your messages, stories, or posts in any way. It simply controls the visibility of your online presence, allowing you to use Instagram more discreetly.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How do I hide my Instagram online status?

Go to your profile, tap the three lines, then Settings and privacy. Scroll to Messages and story replies and turn off 'Show activity status'.

What happens when I turn off my activity status?

Other users won't see your green dot or 'Active now' status. You also won't be able to see when others are online.

Does turning off activity status affect my messages?

No, disabling your activity status only controls the visibility of your online presence. It does not affect your messages, stories, or posts.

Can I hide my online status on the desktop version of Instagram?

Yes, on a desktop browser, go to your profile, then Settings. Find Messages and story replies and turn off the 'Show activity status' option.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Apr 2026 04:57 PM (IST)
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