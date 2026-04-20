How To Hide Your Instagram Online Status From Everyone: Step-By-Step Guide

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Instagram allows users to disable 'Active now' or last seen status.

Hide your online presence via Settings, then Messages and story replies.

Disabling status prevents others from seeing your activity, but hides theirs.

If you use Instagram regularly, you may have noticed the “Active now” or last seen status that shows when you were online. While this can be useful for quick replies, not everyone wants others to track their activity. The good news is that Instagram gives you full control over this feature. With a few simple steps, you can turn off your online status and browse the app more privately, without letting others know when you are active or last seen.

How Can You Hide Your Instagram Online Status From Everyone?

Turning off your activity status on Instagram is simple and works the same way on both Android and iPhone. First, open the app and go to your profile. Tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner, then head into Settings and privacy.

From there, scroll down to Messages and story replies and select Show activity status. You will see a toggle option here. Switch it off, and your online status will be hidden instantly.

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If you are using Instagram on a desktop browser, click your profile picture, go to Settings, then find Messages and story replies. Here, too, you can turn off the Show activity status option.

What Happens After You Turn Off Activity Status?

Once disabled, other users will no longer see the green dot, “Active now,” or your last seen time in chats. This applies across your direct messages and inbox.

However, there is a trade-off. When you turn off your activity status, you also lose the ability to see when others are online. Instagram applies this rule both ways to maintain a privacy balance.

This setting does not affect your messages, stories, or posts in any way. It simply controls the visibility of your online presence, allowing you to use Instagram more discreetly.