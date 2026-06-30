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English NewsTechnologyHow To e-Verify Your Income Tax Return Online? Follow These Simple Steps

How To e-Verify Your Income Tax Return Online? Follow These Simple Steps

From Aadhaar OTP to net banking, there are several ways to complete this crucial post-filing step. Here's a simple breakdown of each method.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • e-Verification confirms ITR validity, crucial for processing.
  • Multiple online options, like Aadhaar OTP, are available.
  • Ensure PAN-Aadhaar link and prepare required credentials.

Filing your Income Tax Return is only half the job done; the process is incomplete until you e-Verify it. This step confirms that the return you submitted is genuinely yours and authenticates the information filed with the tax department. Without timely verification, the Income Tax Department will not consider your ITR valid for processing, even if it was filed correctly. The good news is that taxpayers have several options to complete this step online, without needing to send any physical documents. 

Here is a look at the different ways to e-Verify your ITR and what each process involves.

What Is The Process Of e-Verifying An ITR?

e-Verification is a digital method to confirm your income tax return after filing, removing the need to post physical documents to the tax department. According to the rules, taxpayers must e-Verify their ITR within 30 days of filing the return, failing which the Income Tax Department may consider it invalid. 

Those who miss this window can still verify by filing a condonation of delay request along with a valid reason, though the verification only becomes effective once the department accepts the request.

There are multiple ways to complete this step:

  • Aadhaar OTP
  • Net Banking
  • Electronic Verification Code (EVC) through a pre-validated bank account
  • EVC through a pre-validated demat account
  • Digital Signature Certificate (DSC)
  • EVC generated through a supported bank's ATM

Before starting, taxpayers should ensure their PAN is linked with Aadhaar, have their e-filing portal login credentials ready, and keep their acknowledgement number handy if verifying without logging in. 

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A pre-validated bank or demat account is needed for EVC-based verification, net banking must be enabled if that route is chosen, and a valid DSC with the emSigner utility is required for digital signature verification.

How Can You Complete e-Verification Through Different Methods?

For Aadhaar OTP, log into the e-filing portal after submitting the ITR, select Verify through Aadhaar OTP, confirm Aadhaar details, generate the OTP, enter the six-digit code sent to the linked mobile number, and click Validate. A confirmation message with a Transaction ID follows, along with alerts on the registered mobile number and email.

For net banking, choose the option, log in through the bank's portal, access the e-filing section, select the pending return and click e-Verify. For a bank or demat account EVC, generate the code, enter it once received, and submit. DSC verification requires connecting the USB token, selecting the certificate, entering the password and signing. ATM-based EVC involves inserting the debit card, generating the code at the machine, and entering it later on the portal.

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Authorised signatories or representative assessees can also e-Verify returns on someone else's behalf using Aadhaar OTP, net banking or EVC, with the code sent to their own registered contact details.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is e-verification necessary for my ITR?

It confirms your return is genuine and authenticates the information. Without timely verification, your ITR will not be considered valid for processing by the Income Tax Department.

What is the deadline for e-verifying an ITR?

Taxpayers must e-Verify their ITR within 30 days of filing. Failing to meet this deadline may cause the Income Tax Department to consider your return invalid.

What happens if I miss the 30-day e-verification deadline?

Your ITR may be considered invalid. You can request a condonation of delay with a valid reason, but verification becomes effective only after the department accepts your request.

What options are available for e-verifying my ITR?

You can e-Verify using Aadhaar OTP, Net Banking, EVC via pre-validated bank/demat account, DSC, or EVC from a supported ATM. This offers flexibility for taxpayers.

What should I prepare before e-verifying my ITR?

Ensure your PAN is linked with Aadhaar, have e-filing login credentials, and your acknowledgement number ready. For EVC/Net Banking/DSC, ensure accounts are pre-validated or you have a valid DSC.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
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Business Personal Finance TECHNOLOGY
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