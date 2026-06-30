iPhone 17 Pro Price Will Drop By Rs 22,000 On Amazon Prime Day

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amazon will offer iPhone 17 Pro at Rs 1,12,900.

This discounted price requires specific bank offers and coupons.

Prime Day 2026 sale runs July 4-6 for members.

iPhone 17 Pro features a 48MP Fusion camera system.

iPhone 17 Pro Discount: Amazon has given shoppers an early look at one of the biggest smartphone deals lined up for its Prime Day 2026 sale. The Apple iPhone 17 Pro will reportedly be available at an effective price of Rs 1,12,900 during the three-day event, as per a promotional banner shared by the e-commerce platform. The sale will run from July 4 to July 6 and will be open only to Amazon Prime members.

The listing also indicates that the discounted price factors in bank offers and coupon benefits, rather than being a straightforward markdown.

How Much Discount Is Amazon Offering On The iPhone 17 Pro?

According to the promotional material, the iPhone 17 Pro's original listed price of Rs 1,34,900 will be brought down to Rs 1,12,900 during the sale, a cut of Rs 22,000. However, this effective price isn't a flat discount; it depends on additional bank and coupon benefits being applied at checkout.

Amazon has specifically pointed to a 10% instant discount available on select SBI bank cards, meaning the full price cut may only be accessible to customers using eligible payment methods.

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Amazon Prime Day 2026 itself is scheduled for July 4 to July 6, and as with past editions, the sale is expected to span categories beyond smartphones, including laptops, electronics and home appliances.

Only Prime subscribers will be able to access these deals, so those without an active membership will need to sign up to claim the offers. Buyers may also be able to cut costs further through exchange offers and no-cost EMI schemes, depending on what's available once the sale goes live.

What Are The Key Specifications Of The iPhone 17 Pro?

The promotional notification draws particular attention to the phone's camera setup, built around a 48MP Fusion camera system. Apple designed this Fusion system to merge high-resolution photography with sharper image processing and better zoom performance.

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With the pricing now public ahead of the sale, prospective buyers have a clearer picture of what to expect when Prime Day officially begins.