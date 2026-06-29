Flipkart GOAT Sale Cuts iPhone 17 Pro Price By Rs 22,000: Here's When To Buy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Flipkart GOAT Sale offers significant iPhone 17 price reductions.

Discounts up to Rs 22,000, plus bank, exchange offers.

iPhone 18 series might see price increases globally.

Flipkart's GOAT Sale, beginning July 4, will bring notable price reductions on Apple's iPhone 17 lineup, giving buyers a chance to upgrade at lower costs. The timing is significant since Apple has raised prices across multiple product lines recently, making these discounts stand out for shoppers eyeing a new iPhone. The sale will cover the standard iPhone 17 as well as the Pro and Pro Max variants, with savings that go up to Rs 22,000 on premium models.

Bank offers, EMI options and exchange bonuses are also part of the deal, adding more value for interested buyers.

How Much Will The iPhone 17 Cost During Flipkart's Sale?

During the sale, the iPhone 17 will be priced at Rs 70,900, down from its original Rs 82,900. The iPhone 17 Pro will cost Rs 1,12,900, compared to its regular price of Rs 1,34,900. The iPhone 17 Pro Max, which usually retails at Rs 1,49,900, will be available for Rs 1,27,900, a discount of Rs 22,000.

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Apart from the price cuts, Flipkart is rolling out No Cost EMI, exchange bonuses and bank discounts of up to 10% for eligible Bank of Baroda, HSBC and ICICI Bank cardholders. Flipkart Plus and Black members will get 24-hour early access before the sale opens to everyone else.

Should Buyers Wait For The iPhone 18 Series Instead?

Some buyers may still want to hold off, as reports indicate Apple could increase prices for the iPhone 18 Pro range due to rising component costs, particularly for RAM and storage chips.

Industry analysts expect the iPhone 18 Pro to launch between $1,249 and $1,299 in the US, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max may start between $1,349 and $1,399. In India, the Pro model could be priced above Rs 1.45 lakh, with the Pro Max potentially crossing Rs 1.60 lakh.

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The next iPhone Pro models are rumoured to include 12GB RAM, Apple's A20 Pro chip built on a 2nm process, and upgraded AI capabilities. Apple is expected to confirm final pricing and specifications at its September launch event.

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