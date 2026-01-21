Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Deep Dive | Government Plans 'Kill Switch' For UPI & Bank Apps To Stop Digital Arrest Scams In Seconds

ABP Live Deep Dive | Government Plans ‘Kill Switch’ For UPI & Bank Apps To Stop Digital Arrest Scams In Seconds

India is planning a UPI kill switch that lets users instantly freeze all payments during suspected scams, aiming to break digital arrest fraud cycles and give victims time to react.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 03:59 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India is planning a new safety tool to fight the growing wave of online fraud. A high-level panel under the Ministry of Home Affairs is studying a “kill switch” that lets users instantly stop all bank and UPI payments if they sense danger. This idea comes as “digital arrest” scams spread fast across the country. In these scams, criminals pose as police and scare people into sending money. 

With losses touching thousands of crores, the government now wants faster, simpler protection for everyday users.

Digital Arrest Scams In India: How The Kill Switch Can Save You

Digital arrest scams in India work on fear. A fake officer calls, shows a forged ID, and says you are under investigation. Victims panic and keep sending money for hours. The proposed kill switch is meant to break this cycle. 

It will be a single button inside banking or UPI apps. The moment a user feels something is wrong, they can tap it to freeze all outgoing payments.

This pause gives people time to think, call family, or contact the bank. Officials are also discussing early warning systems that can spot risky transfers and stop money from being spread to many mule accounts. 

The goal is simple: slow down fraud so victims can escape the trap. For common users, this could become a powerful shield against emotional pressure and rushed decisions.

UPI Kill Switch Feature & Insurance Cover For Digital Fraud

Along with the UPI kill switch feature, the panel is also looking at insurance for fraud losses. RBI data shows thousands of fraud cases every year involving massive sums. 

Today, most victims struggle to recover money. Experts say current cyber insurance does not help when users are tricked, not hacked.

A pooled insurance model is being discussed. Banks and insurers could share risk, so victims get some relief. RBI has already suggested a Digital Payment Protection Fund. If this happens, fraud will be treated as a system-wide risk, not just a user’s mistake.

Together, the kill switch and insurance cover can change how India fights online scams. They make safety faster, simpler, and fairer for everyone using digital payments.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the proposed 'kill switch' for online payments in India?

The 'kill switch' is a proposed feature within banking and UPI apps that allows users to instantly freeze all outgoing payments if they suspect fraud.

How do 'digital arrest' scams work?

Criminals pose as police officers, show fake IDs, and claim the victim is under investigation, scaring them into sending money.

What is the main goal of the 'kill switch' feature?

The goal is to slow down fraud by giving users a moment to pause, think, and seek help before losing money.

Published at : 21 Jan 2026 03:38 PM (IST)
