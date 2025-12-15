Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
How To Make UPI Payments Without Internet: This Simple Trick Can Save You In Emergencies

UPI doesn’t always need mobile data. With the *99# USSD service, users can send money offline, check balances and complete transactions securely in low-network areas.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 02:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

UPI payments usually depend on internet access, but that’s not always possible. Poor network, no mobile data, or using a basic phone can make online payments difficult. To solve this problem, the National Payments Corporation of India introduced offline UPI payment through a USSD-based service. This option works without internet and uses simple text menus that anyone can follow. By dialling a short code from your registered mobile number, you can send money even in low-network areas. 

Knowing how offline UPI payments work can be very helpful during emergencies or travel.

What Is Offline UPI Payment

Offline UPI payment is a feature that allows users to make UPI transactions without using the internet. It works through a USSD service that can be accessed by dialling *99# from any mobile phone linked to a bank account. This service does not require Wi-Fi, mobile data, or a smartphone.

Offline UPI payments are currently supported by 83 banks and four telecom operators across India. The menu is available in 13 languages, including English and Hindi, so users can easily understand and navigate the options.

The maximum limit for one offline UPI payment is Rs 5,000. A service charge of Rs 0.50 is deducted for every transaction. This service is especially useful in areas with weak network coverage or when mobile data is not accessible.

How To Activate Offline UPI Payment

To start using offline UPI payment, the service must be activated on your registered mobile number. Follow these simple steps:

  • Dial *99# from your phone
  • Select your preferred language
  • Enter your bank’s IFSC code
  • Choose the bank account you want to link
  • Enter the last six digits of your debit card
  • Enter the debit card expiry date
  • After verification, offline UPI payment will be enabled

Once activated, you can use this USSD-based service anytime without internet access.

How To Make Offline UPI Payments

After activation, sending money through offline UPI payment is simple:

  • Dial *99# from your registered mobile number
  • Select option “1” for Send Money
  • Enter the receiver’s UPI ID, mobile number, or bank account details with IFSC
  • Enter the amount (up to Rs 5,000)
  • Enter your UPI PIN to complete the payment

The transaction will be processed instantly using the USSD system.

Important Things To Remember About Offline UPI Payment

  • Works only from the bank-registered mobile number
  • The maximum limit is Rs 5,000 per transaction
  • Service charge of Rs 0.50 per payment
  • Available in 13 languages
  • No internet or mobile data required

To turn off offline UPI payment, dial *99# and follow the on-screen instructions. This service acts as a reliable backup when regular UPI apps cannot be used.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 15 Dec 2025 02:31 PM (IST)
Embed widget