UPI Payment Failed? RBI Says You Can Get Rs 100 Per Day For Delayed Refunds

Digital payments are part of daily life now. But when a UPI payment fails, and your money gets stuck, it becomes frustrating. You see “money deducted but not received” and don’t know what to do next. Most people just wait and hope the refund comes. What many users don’t know is that there is a clear rule for this. If your money is not returned on time, you are allowed compensation.

RBI guidelines say banks must refund failed UPI transactions quickly. If they don’t, you are entitled to Rs 100 per day for the delay.

UPI Failed Transaction Compensation Rule Explained

The Reserve Bank of India has set a strict timeline for failed UPI payments. The refund must be completed within T+1 day. This means the day of the transaction plus one business day. If the refund does not arrive within this time, the bank is responsible for the delay.

From the second day onward, you become eligible for UPI failed transaction compensation. The amount is Rs 100 for each day of delay until your money is returned. This rule exists to stop banks and apps from keeping user money pending for long periods.

This applies only to cases where your account was debited, but the other person did not receive the money. It does not apply if you sent money to the wrong person or made a mistake while paying.

Most users never claim this because they are not aware of it. They assume waiting is the only option. But the rule gives you a clear right.

How To Claim UPI Failed Transaction Compensation

First, wait until the T+1 day is over. Many refunds are processed within this time. If your money is still not back, open your UPI app and raise a dispute for that transaction. Every app has an option to report a failed payment.

If the issue remains unresolved or you get no proper response, file a complaint on the RBI Complaint Management System at cms.rbi.org.in. Enter your transaction details and clearly mention that the refund has crossed the allowed time limit. State that you are claiming UPI failed transaction compensation as per RBI rules.

RBI complaints are taken seriously by banks. In many cases, refunds are processed soon after this step. Some users also receive the extra amount for the days of delay.

This process is simple. It protects your money and ensures delays are not ignored. You do not have to stay silent when your funds are stuck.