Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyIs Google Listening? Know All Truth About Voice Activity, Recordings, & Deletion

Is Google Listening? Know All Truth About Voice Activity, Recordings, & Deletion

Google saves voice commands via Voice Activity; here’s how to view, delete, and manage them. Google states that audio is recorded only when a user gives a voice command.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 06:39 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Google Voice Activity, a feature linked to your Google Account, has raised privacy concerns after users noticed ads related to recent conversations. While this has led some to wonder if Google is secretly recording conversations, the truth is more nuanced. Google Voice Activity saves your voice commands and search records to improve Google Assistant and deliver more accurate results. Whenever you use “Ok Google” or “Hey Google” to ask a question or perform a voice search, a recording may be stored in your account.

Does Google record without permission?

Google states that audio is recorded only when a user gives a voice command or grants microphone access. Accidental activations can occasionally trigger recordings, which is why some people believe their phones are always listening.

Viewing And Managing Voice Activity

To see which recordings Google has saved, visit your Google Account and open Activity Controls or My Activity. Under "Voice & Audio Activity," users can see all saved recordings, along with their date and time, and listen to them if desired.

Deleting Or Disabling Voice Activity

Users can delete individual recordings or clear all saved Voice Activity. For more privacy, you can turn off the Voice & Audio Activity feature in Settings, preventing future voice commands from being saved.

Tips To Protect Your Privacy

To enhance privacy, regularly review your Google Account activity, limit microphone permissions to essential apps, and disable “Hey Google” if not in use. While Google Voice Activity is not a spy tool, it does store your voice commands to improve user experience.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Google Voice Activity record my conversations without my knowledge?

Google Voice Activity records audio only when you give a voice command or grant microphone access. Accidental activations can happen, but it's not designed to secretly record conversations.

How can I see what Google has recorded through Voice Activity?

You can view your saved voice recordings by visiting your Google Account and navigating to 'My Activity'. Look for the 'Voice & Audio Activity' section to see and listen to your recordings.

Can I delete or stop Google from saving my voice recordings?

Yes, you can delete individual recordings or clear all saved Voice Activity. You can also turn off the 'Voice & Audio Activity' feature entirely in your settings to prevent future recordings.

Why does Google save my voice commands?

Google saves your voice commands and search records to improve Google Assistant and provide more accurate search results.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 06:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Android Google Privacy Digital Privacy Google Google Activity Google Listening Google Voice Activity
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
'Never Seen Such Dishonest Election Commissioner ’: CM Mamata After Meeting CEC Gyanesh Kumar
'Never Seen Such Dishonest Election Commissioner ’: CM Mamata After Meeting CEC Gyanesh Kumar
News
‘Chinese Tanks in Doklam’: Centre Trains Guns On Rahul Gandhi After Lok Sabha ‘Speech’ Sparks Uproar
‘Chinese Tanks in Doklam’: Centre Trains Guns On Rahul Gandhi After Lok Sabha ‘Speech’ Sparks Uproar
News
Supreme Court Grants Bail To SAD Leader Bikram Majithia In Assets Case, Calls It 'Political Vendetta'
Supreme Court Grants Bail To SAD Leader Bikram Majithia In Assets Case, Calls It 'Political Vendetta'
Cricket
No Feb 15 Match vs India - But Will Pakistan Face India In Semis If They Qualify?
No Feb 15 Match vs India - But Will Pakistan Face India In Semis If They Qualify?
Advertisement

Videos

Patna Board Exam Chaos: Student Barred Over Admit Card Mismatch, Massive Protest Erupts
BIG POLITICAL ROW: Parliament Erupts Over Unpublished Memoir Reference
PARLIAMENT CLASH: Congress Defends Patriotism, Quotes Ex-Army Chief on Doklam
Patna Update: Tejashwi Yadav Questions CBI Probe in Patna NEET Student Death Case
Breaking News: Budget focuses on duties, development and disciplined growth, says CM Yogi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative | Union Budget 2026: So Much For 'Acting East'
Opinion
Embed widget