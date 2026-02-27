Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia‘The Kerala Story 2’ Case Judge Justice Dharmadhikari Elevated As Madras HC Chief Justice

Justice Sushrut Dharmadhikari to take over as Chief Justice of Madras High Court on March 6, succeeding CJ Manindra Mohan Srivastava.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 27 Feb 2026 01:46 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari, currently serving on the Kerala High Court bench, has been appointed as the next Chief Justice of the Madras High Court. He will assume office on March 6, 2026, succeeding incumbent Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Srivastava, who is set to retire on March 5.

The elevation marks a significant transition in the leadership of one of India’s oldest and busiest constitutional courts.

Spotlight From ‘The Kerala Story 2’ Hearing

Justice Dharmadhikari recently drew public attention as part of a two-judge division bench of the Kerala High Court hearing petitions related to the release of The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond. Sitting alongside Justice PV Balakrishnan, he heard an appeal challenging an interim order by a single judge that had stayed the film’s release for 15 days, as per a report on India Today.

During the late-evening proceedings, the bench questioned whether the single judge could entertain pleas that were essentially in the nature of a public interest litigation. Although the film’s producer sought urgent relief, the division bench reserved its verdict and did not issue any interim direction at the close of the hearing.

Legal Career Spanning 3 Decades

Born on July 8, 1966, in Raipur, Justice Dharmadhikari holds degrees in commerce and law from Nagpur University. He enrolled as an advocate in 1992 at the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur, where he represented key institutions including the Income Tax Department and the Reserve Bank of India.

He was appointed an additional judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in April 2016 and confirmed as a permanent judge in March 2018, as per Zee News. In April 2025, he took oath as a judge of the Kerala High Court, expanding his judicial experience across states.

Leadership At A Crucial Juncture

His appointment as Chief Justice of the Madras High Court comes at a time when complex issues—ranging from free expression and digital governance to regulatory and constitutional disputes—are increasingly reaching the higher judiciary.

With over three decades of legal and judicial experience, Justice Dharmadhikari is set to preside over a court that handles a vast and diverse docket. His tenure is expected to shape key rulings in Tamil Nadu’s legal landscape while reinforcing the institutional continuity of one of the country’s most prominent High Courts.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been appointed as the next Chief Justice of the Madras High Court?

Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari, currently a judge on the Kerala High Court bench, has been appointed as the next Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

When will Justice Dharmadhikari assume his new role?

He is set to assume office on March 6, 2026. This is following the retirement of the incumbent Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Srivastava on March 5, 2026.

What prominent case was Justice Dharmadhikari recently involved in?

Justice Dharmadhikari was part of a bench hearing petitions related to the release of 'The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond,' questioning the validity of a single judge's order staying the film's release.

What is Justice Dharmadhikari's judicial and legal background?

He holds degrees in commerce and law, was enrolled as an advocate in 1992, and served as a judge on the Madhya Pradesh High Court before joining the Kerala High Court.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 27 Feb 2026 01:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala Kerala Story Tamil NAdu
