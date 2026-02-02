'Never Seen Such Dishonest Election Commissioner ’: CM Mamata After Meeting CEC Gyanesh Kumar

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission of India over the SIR issue, accusing the poll body of being “arrogant and dishonest”. Speaking after meeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Banerjee alleged that voters’ names were being removed from electoral rolls in Bengal at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

She said she had never seen such an Election Commission before and claimed the process was being manipulated to favour the BJP. During the protest, the TMC supremo appeared in black attire outside the EC office, staging a symbolic demonstration against the alleged deletions.

#WATCH | Delhi: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee comes out of the Election Commission Office in Delhi.



She says, "I am very sad. I have been involved in politics in Delhi for a very long time. I was a minister 4 times and an MP 7 times. I have never seen such an Election…"

Banerjee asserted that her party, All India Trinamool Congress, would continue to oppose any attempt to tamper with voter lists in West Bengal.