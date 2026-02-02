Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
News

'Never Seen Such Dishonest Election Commissioner ': CM Mamata After Meeting CEC Gyanesh Kumar

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 05:54 PM (IST)

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission of India over the SIR issue, accusing the poll body of being “arrogant and dishonest”. Speaking after meeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Banerjee alleged that voters’ names were being removed from electoral rolls in Bengal at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

She said she had never seen such an Election Commission before and claimed the process was being manipulated to favour the BJP. During the protest, the TMC supremo appeared in black attire outside the EC office, staging a symbolic demonstration against the alleged deletions.

Banerjee asserted that her party, All India Trinamool Congress, would continue to oppose any attempt to tamper with voter lists in West Bengal.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 05:54 PM (IST)
