Afghanistan Claims Airstrikes On Islamabad, Abbottabad: ‘Retaliation For Pakistani Attacks'

HomeNewsWorldAfghanistan Claims Airstrikes On Islamabad, Abbottabad: ‘Retaliation For Pakistani Attacks'

The Afghan Defence Ministry claims to have retaliated against Pakistani airstrikes by targeting military bases in Islamabad, Abbottabad, Nowshera, and Jamrud around 12 pm IST.

By : Shivank Mishra | Updated at : 27 Feb 2026 02:10 PM (IST)

The Afghan Defence Ministry has made a major claim, stating that it carried out airstrikes on military bases located in Islamabad, Abbottabad, Nowshera, and Jamrud.

According to the ministry, the strikes were launched around 12 pm IST, targeting installations in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad and the other listed locations.

Kabul Says Strikes Were Response to Pakistani Air Raids

The Afghan Defence Ministry said the airstrikes were conducted in retaliation for alleged Pakistani aerial attacks earlier in the day on Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktika.

Officials in Kabul described the operation as a countermeasure following the reported Pakistani strikes in Afghan territory earlier this morning.

Pakistan Afghanistan
