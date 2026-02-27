Gold Prices Shine Bright (Feb 27), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices climbed on Friday, tracking renewed safe-haven demand amid heightened US-Iran tensions and a marginal softening in the US dollar.

Geopolitical uncertainty remained elevated after US-Iran nuclear negotiations were extended without a breakthrough. Reports of additional US troop deployments and fresh sanctions targeting Iran’s oil and weapons exports further intensified tensions, lifting demand for precious metals.

The dollar index edged lower by 0.04 per cent to 97.76, making dollar-denominated bullion slightly more attractive for overseas buyers. However, the modest dip followed a recent rally that had pushed the greenback to four-week highs, limiting sharper gains in gold.

Expectations of near-term US interest rate cuts also moderated amid signs of resilience in the American economy.

Separately, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) revised the framework for valuing physical gold and silver held by exchange-traded funds (ETFs), aiming to align pricing with domestic market conditions and improve transparency. The updated norms will take effect from April 1, 2026.

An analyst noted that MCX gold futures are consolidating within the Rs 1,55,000-Rs 1,65,000 band after retreating from record levels near Rs 1,80,000-Rs 1,81,000. He added that the broader uptrend remains intact, with the current range-bound movement signalling consolidation rather than reversal.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India climbed, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest jump.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Feb 27