Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Prices Shine Bright (Feb 27), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities

Gold Prices Shine Bright (Feb 27), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (Feb 27) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 27 Feb 2026 02:14 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices climbed on Friday, tracking renewed safe-haven demand amid heightened US-Iran tensions and a marginal softening in the US dollar.

Geopolitical uncertainty remained elevated after US-Iran nuclear negotiations were extended without a breakthrough. Reports of additional US troop deployments and fresh sanctions targeting Iran’s oil and weapons exports further intensified tensions, lifting demand for precious metals.

The dollar index edged lower by 0.04 per cent to 97.76, making dollar-denominated bullion slightly more attractive for overseas buyers. However, the modest dip followed a recent rally that had pushed the greenback to four-week highs, limiting sharper gains in gold.

Expectations of near-term US interest rate cuts also moderated amid signs of resilience in the American economy.

Separately, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) revised the framework for valuing physical gold and silver held by exchange-traded funds (ETFs), aiming to align pricing with domestic market conditions and improve transparency. The updated norms will take effect from April 1, 2026.

An analyst noted that MCX gold futures are consolidating within the Rs 1,55,000-Rs 1,65,000 band after retreating from record levels near Rs 1,80,000-Rs 1,81,000. He added that the broader uptrend remains intact, with the current range-bound movement signalling consolidation rather than reversal.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  climbed, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest jump.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Feb 27

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,172

22 Karat- 14,825

18 Karat- 12,133

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 16,255

22 Karat- 14,900

18 Karat- 12,750

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,157

22 Karat- 14,810

18 Karat- 12,118

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,157

22 Karat- 14,810

18 Karat- 12,118

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,157

22 Karat- 14,810

18 Karat- 12,118

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,157

22 Karat- 14,810

18 Karat- 12,118

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 16,157 14,810 12,118
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 16,162 14,815 12,123
Gold Rate in Indore 16,162 14,815 12,123
Gold Rate in Lucknow 16,172 14,825 12,133
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 16,255 14,900 12,750
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 16,157 14,810 12,118
Gold Rate in Mysore 16,157 14,810 12,118
Gold Rate in Kanpur 16,172 14,825 12,133
Gold Rate in Salem 16,255 14,900 12,750
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 16,157 14,810 12,118
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 16,157 14,810 12,118
Gold Rate in Patna 16,162 14,815 12,123

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

Related Video

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold prices climb on Friday?

Gold prices rose due to renewed safe-haven demand amid heightened US-Iran tensions and a slight softening in the US dollar.

What is the impact of US-Iran tensions on gold prices?

Geopolitical uncertainty from US-Iran negotiations and potential sanctions increased demand for precious metals like gold.

How are SEBI's new ETF valuation norms affecting the market?

SEBI revised physical gold and silver ETF valuation to align with domestic markets and improve transparency, effective April 1, 2026.

What is the current trend for MCX gold futures?

MCX gold futures are consolidating in a range, indicating a pause rather than a reversal, with the broader uptrend still intact.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 27 Feb 2026 02:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Delhi Gold Price Today Gold Rate In Bangalore Gold Price In Mumbai Chennai Gold Price Today Kolkata Gold Price 22 Carat Gold Price Today 24 Carat Gold Rate 18 Carat Gold Price Hyderabad Gold Rate
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Personal Finance
Gold Prices Shine Bright (Feb 27), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities
Gold Prices Shine Bright (Feb 27), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities
Personal Finance
Silver Prices On The Rise (Feb 27), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India
Silver Prices On The Rise (Feb 27), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India
Personal Finance
No Rate Hike, No Problem? Why Banks Still Check Your Credit Score First
No Rate Hike, No Problem? Why Banks Still Check Your Credit Score First
Personal Finance
Silver Prices Remain Steady (Feb 26), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India
Silver Prices Remain Steady (Feb 26), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Congress Reacts as Kejriwal & Sisodia Acquitted, CBI Faces Departmental Inquiry
Breaking News: CBI Case Collapse – Kejriwal, Sisodia & 23 Others Acquitted by Rouse Avenue Court
Breaking Now: BRS Leader K Kavita Reacts “Truth Triumphs” on Rouse Avenue Court Verdict in Delhi Liquor Case
Sunita Kejriwal Reacts: Court Verdict Relief for Arvind Kejriwal & AAP Leaders Sparks Emotion
Ideas of india 2026: Monica Duffy Toft Flags Global Leadership Crisis at Ideas of India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | What’s Happening In Sri Lanka Should Also Concern India
Opinion
Embed widget