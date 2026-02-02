Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Pakistani security forces continued large-scale operations across Balochistan on Sunday after a wave of coordinated militant attacks left more than 190 people dead in just two days, including civilians, security personnel and insurgents. Islamabad has alleged Indian involvement in the violence, a charge New Delhi has firmly denied. Troops were deployed across multiple districts a day after militants stormed banks, jails, police stations and military installations in the restive southwestern province.

Balochistan Attacks Trigger Massive Security Crackdown Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said at least 31 civilians and 17 security personnel were killed, while security forces eliminated around 145 attackers, including over 40 militants neutralised on Friday. Mobile internet services remained suspended across the province, while road traffic was disrupted and train services halted, according to news agency AFP. The provincial capital Quetta remained largely deserted, with residents staying indoors amid fears of further violence. “All districts that came under attack have been cleared.

We are chasing them and will not let them escape,” Bugti said at a press conference, vowing continued operations against insurgents. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), the most active separatist group in the region, claimed responsibility for the attacks, stating they targeted military installations, police and civil administration officials through gun attacks and suicide bombings.

India Rejects Baseless Pakistan Allegations The United States has designated the BLA as a terrorist organisation. Pakistan’s interior minister Mohsin Naqvi and defence minister Khawaja Asif accused India of backing the attackers, though no evidence was provided. India’s Ministry of External Affairs categorically rejected the allegations, calling them “baseless” and a diversion from Pakistan’s internal issues. “Instead of parroting frivolous claims after every violent incident, Pakistan should focus on addressing the long-standing grievances of its people in Balochistan,” the ministry said, citing Islamabad’s record of human rights violations in the province. Baloch Insurgency Fuels Resource Anger

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but poorest province, has witnessed a decades-long insurgency driven by allegations of political marginalisation and exploitation of its natural gas and mineral resources. Separatist groups have intensified attacks in recent years, targeting security forces, non-local workers and foreign energy projects.