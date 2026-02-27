Holi Bonanza For UP Employees: Salaries To Be Credited Early On CM Yogi’s Orders

As Holi approaches, the Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out a festive measure aimed at easing financial concerns for lakhs of employees. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that salaries for February be released ahead of the celebrations, ensuring timely payments for teachers and government staff across the state.

The move has been welcomed by employees, particularly as the festival season often brings additional expenses. Multiple departments have swung into action to implement the directive without delay.

February Salaries To Be Released On February 28

Under the new instructions, February salaries will be credited on Saturday, February 28, 2026. Notably, the day has been designated as a working day to facilitate smooth processing of payments. Authorities have been instructed to ensure that no category of worker is left out.

According to PTI, "In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) has directed all officials to ensure that salaries of regular, outsourcing, contractual, and sanitation workers are paid before Holi, warning that any negligence will not be tolerated; February 28, 2026 (Saturday) has been declared a working day, March 3, 2026 will be a holiday for employees, and Holi holidays will be observed on March 2, 3, and 4."

The directive applies across departments, with strict compliance expected from district-level authorities.

Education Department Issues Specific Instructions

The Office of the Director of School Education and State Project Director has formally communicated the decision to release salaries before March 2. The order was signed by Monica Rani, Director General of School Education, Uttar Pradesh.

The communication highlights that Holika Dahan falls on Monday (March 2nd) and Holi will be celebrated on Wednesday (March 4th). To avoid administrative delays due to holidays, officials have been told to complete all formalities in advance.

In view of the festivals, officers of all directorates and Finance Department are directed to ensure payment of salaries to all types of officers before Holika Dahan on March 2.

Finance Department Clears Early Disbursement

The Finance Department clarified that routine scheduling would have made salary release difficult due to Sunday (March 1) being a public holiday and Holika Dahan on March 2. Consequently, the proposal for early payment received approval from Governor Anandiben Patel.

All district officials have been instructed to ensure that funds reach employees by February 28 without fail. The decision has generated widespread appreciation among government staff, who see the move as a thoughtful gesture ahead of the festival of colours.