HomeCities‘Why Is It Moving?’: Union Minister Halts Speech As 5.5 Magnitude Quake Jolts Kolkata | WATCH

‘Why Is It Moving?’: Union Minister Halts Speech As 5.5 Magnitude Quake Jolts Kolkata | WATCH

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake, with its epicentre in southwestern Bangladesh, shook Kolkata and surrounding districts, causing widespread panic.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 27 Feb 2026 02:35 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Earthquake in Kolkata: Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar abruptly paused his address on Friday after a strong earthquake shook Kolkata, triggering panic across the city.

The tremors were felt around 1:22 pm, startling residents and prompting many to rush out of homes and offices. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake measured 5.5 on the Richter scale and struck at a depth of 10 km. The epicentre was located in southwestern Bangladesh, with the quake occurring at 1:52 pm local time.

Epicentre In Bangladesh, Tremors Across Bengal

Earlier, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) had pegged the magnitude at 5.3, stating that the epicentre was about 26 km southeast of Taki in West Bengal. Variations in preliminary magnitude estimates are common as seismic agencies continue to analyse incoming data.

The tremor was felt not only in Kolkata but also in neighbouring districts, particularly those close to the India-Bangladesh border.

Residents Rush Outdoors As Buildings Shake

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as ceiling fans swayed, windows rattled, and furniture trembled, especially in multi-storey buildings. Videos circulating on social media showed people rushing out of residential complexes and office buildings.

One user on X wrote, “Felt the tremors of an earthquake for the first time in my life,” while another described the experience as “terrible waves felt at Kolkata.”

Swagata, a Kolkata resident, recounted the moment the quake struck: “We were sitting on our sofa when we suddenly felt the tremors. We rushed out of our house. The sofa and fan were shaking, a bottle kept on a table fell down. All of us have rushed downstairs,” she said.

Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 27 Feb 2026 02:35 PM (IST)
