The Pixel 10a offers a brighter display, tougher front glass (Gorilla Glass 7i), and significantly faster charging (up to 45W) compared to the Pixel 9a.
Google Pixel 10a Is Not Much Different From Pixel 9a. So Who Should Actually Buy It? Find Out
Google’s Pixel 10a brings a brighter display, tougher glass and faster charging, but remains largely similar to the 9a. Ideal for older Pixel users seeking value.
Google Pixel 10a vs Google Pixel 9a: Google has launched the Pixel 10a in India at a starting price of Rs 49,999, identical to the launch price of its predecessor, the Pixel 9a. On paper, it may look like a new chapter for Google’s affordable Pixel lineup. In reality, the differences are surprisingly modest. The Pixel 10a refines rather than reinvents. With a slightly brighter display, tougher front glass and significantly faster charging, the upgrades fall more in the quality of life category than dramatic transformation.
So the big question remains: Who is this phone actually for?
Google Pixel 10a vs Google Pixel 9a: Design Stays Familiar, Durability Gets Better
At first glance, the Pixel 10a is almost indistinguishable from the Pixel 9a. The flat, rounded aesthetic remains intact, along with the flush camera strip at the back that differentiates the A series from the mainline Pixels.
Both devices feature aluminium frames and carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The most meaningful change lies on the front. The Pixel 9a used Gorilla Glass 3, while the Pixel 10a upgrades to Gorilla Glass 7i, offering improved scratch and drop resistance.
Dimensionally, the Pixel 10a is marginally slimmer and lighter, though the difference is unlikely to be noticeable in daily use. Interestingly, the small size adjustment means older Pixel 9a cases will not fit the new model.
Google has also refreshed the colour palette. The Pixel 10a is available in Obsidian, Berry, Fog and Lavender, replacing the Porcelain, Iris and Peony options seen on the 9a.
Google Pixel 10a vs Google Pixel 9a: Brighter Display, Same Core Experience
The display experience remains largely unchanged. Both phones feature a 6.3-inch OLED panel with FHD+ resolution, HDR support and a 120Hz refresh rate.
However, the Pixel 10a gets an 11 per cent bump in peak brightness, now reaching up to 3,000 nits, matching the Pixel 10 series. This improvement should help with outdoor visibility. The new Gorilla Glass 7i also adds an extra layer of protection.
Biometric options remain identical, including an optical in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock that supports secure authentication for banking apps and payments.
Google Pixel 10a vs Google Pixel 9a: Same Chip, Familiar Cameras
Under the hood, both the Pixel 10a and Pixel 9a run on the 4nm Tensor G4 processor paired with 8GB RAM. While not designed to compete with flagship chips in raw performance, the Tensor G4 focuses on AI-driven features and smooth day-to-day usage.
Storage options remain consistent, and overall performance expectations should mirror the 9a.
Camera hardware is also unchanged. The Pixel 10a retains the 48MP main camera and 13MP ultrawide setup, along with a 13MP front camera. It is a straightforward dual camera configuration that delivers dependable results in its segment, but does not expand on versatility.
Google Pixel 10a vs Google Pixel 9a: Faster Charging Headlines Battery Story
Battery capacity remains at 5,100mAh, identical to the Pixel 9a. Given the shared display and processor, battery life should be comparable.
The standout upgrade is charging speed. The Pixel 10a supports up to 45W wired charging, nearly doubling the 23W speed on the Pixel 9a. Wireless charging also improves from 7.5W to 10W.
Who Should Actually Buy Google Pixel 10a?
The Pixel 10a does not make a strong case for Pixel 9a users to upgrade. The hardware similarities are simply too close. Even Pixel 8a or 7a owners may not find enough here to justify a switch.
Instead, this device is clearly aimed at users holding on to older models such as the Pixel 6a or earlier. For those customers, the Pixel 10a offers a modern design, brighter screen, faster charging and extended software support at the same familiar price point.
It may not be flashy, but the Pixel 10a is built for buyers who want reliable performance, clean Android and long-term value without stepping into flagship territory.
Related Video
Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live
Frequently Asked Questions
What are the main differences between the Google Pixel 10a and Pixel 9a?
Has the design of the Google Pixel 10a changed significantly from the Pixel 9a?
The design is very similar, retaining the familiar aesthetic and flush camera strip. The main physical change is the upgraded Gorilla Glass 7i on the front for better durability.
What are the display specifications for the Pixel 10a and Pixel 9a?
Both phones have a 6.3-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 10a's peak brightness is 11% higher, reaching 3,000 nits.
Which processor and cameras do the Pixel 10a and Pixel 9a use?
Both devices are powered by the Tensor G4 processor with 8GB RAM. The camera hardware is also identical, featuring a 48MP main and 13MP ultrawide rear camera, and a 13MP front camera.
Who is the Google Pixel 10a best suited for?
The Pixel 10a is ideal for users with older Pixel models like the 6a or earlier, offering modern features and long-term value without the flagship price.