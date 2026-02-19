Google Pixel 10a Is Not Much Different From Pixel 9a. So Who Should Actually Buy It?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Google Pixel 10a vs Google Pixel 9a: Google has launched the Pixel 10a in India at a starting price of Rs 49,999, identical to the launch price of its predecessor, the Pixel 9a. On paper, it may look like a new chapter for Google’s affordable Pixel lineup. In reality, the differences are surprisingly modest. The Pixel 10a refines rather than reinvents. With a slightly brighter display, tougher front glass and significantly faster charging, the upgrades fall more in the quality of life category than dramatic transformation.

So the big question remains: Who is this phone actually for?

Google Pixel 10a vs Google Pixel 9a: Design Stays Familiar, Durability Gets Better

At first glance, the Pixel 10a is almost indistinguishable from the Pixel 9a. The flat, rounded aesthetic remains intact, along with the flush camera strip at the back that differentiates the A series from the mainline Pixels.

Both devices feature aluminium frames and carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The most meaningful change lies on the front. The Pixel 9a used Gorilla Glass 3, while the Pixel 10a upgrades to Gorilla Glass 7i, offering improved scratch and drop resistance.

Dimensionally, the Pixel 10a is marginally slimmer and lighter, though the difference is unlikely to be noticeable in daily use. Interestingly, the small size adjustment means older Pixel 9a cases will not fit the new model.

Google has also refreshed the colour palette. The Pixel 10a is available in Obsidian, Berry, Fog and Lavender, replacing the Porcelain, Iris and Peony options seen on the 9a.

Google Pixel 10a vs Google Pixel 9a: Brighter Display, Same Core Experience

The display experience remains largely unchanged. Both phones feature a 6.3-inch OLED panel with FHD+ resolution, HDR support and a 120Hz refresh rate.

However, the Pixel 10a gets an 11 per cent bump in peak brightness, now reaching up to 3,000 nits, matching the Pixel 10 series. This improvement should help with outdoor visibility. The new Gorilla Glass 7i also adds an extra layer of protection.

Biometric options remain identical, including an optical in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock that supports secure authentication for banking apps and payments.

Google Pixel 10a vs Google Pixel 9a: Same Chip, Familiar Cameras

Under the hood, both the Pixel 10a and Pixel 9a run on the 4nm Tensor G4 processor paired with 8GB RAM. While not designed to compete with flagship chips in raw performance, the Tensor G4 focuses on AI-driven features and smooth day-to-day usage.

Storage options remain consistent, and overall performance expectations should mirror the 9a.

Camera hardware is also unchanged. The Pixel 10a retains the 48MP main camera and 13MP ultrawide setup, along with a 13MP front camera. It is a straightforward dual camera configuration that delivers dependable results in its segment, but does not expand on versatility.

Google Pixel 10a vs Google Pixel 9a: Faster Charging Headlines Battery Story

Battery capacity remains at 5,100mAh, identical to the Pixel 9a. Given the shared display and processor, battery life should be comparable.

The standout upgrade is charging speed. The Pixel 10a supports up to 45W wired charging, nearly doubling the 23W speed on the Pixel 9a. Wireless charging also improves from 7.5W to 10W.

Who Should Actually Buy Google Pixel 10a?

The Pixel 10a does not make a strong case for Pixel 9a users to upgrade. The hardware similarities are simply too close. Even Pixel 8a or 7a owners may not find enough here to justify a switch.

Instead, this device is clearly aimed at users holding on to older models such as the Pixel 6a or earlier. For those customers, the Pixel 10a offers a modern design, brighter screen, faster charging and extended software support at the same familiar price point.

It may not be flashy, but the Pixel 10a is built for buyers who want reliable performance, clean Android and long-term value without stepping into flagship territory.