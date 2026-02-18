Beauty Filter Fails On Livestream, Influencer Reportedly Loses 1.4 Lakh Followers In Minutes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





An influencer’s follower count reportedly dropped sharply after a beauty filter failed during a live-stream, briefly showing her real face. A short clip from the stream went viral across social media, sparking debate around filters, online beauty standards, and authenticity. While some users criticised the influencer, others defended her and said the unfiltered look felt more real.

The claims around follower loss are based on social media posts and have not been independently verified. The incident has once again highlighted how appearance-driven livestream culture has become.

Beauty Filter Glitch During Livestream Sparks Viral Backlash

The viral clip, around four seconds long, shows a Chinese live-streamer broadcasting from what appears to be her bedroom, with soft lighting and a floral headboard behind her. She has long black hair, wears a purple strapless top, and gold jewellery.

A Chinese female streamer reportedly lost 140,000 followers after the beauty filter she was using suddenly malfunctioned during a live stream and revealed her real face 😶 pic.twitter.com/AvlC8fC2JG — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) February 16, 2026

Mid-stream, the beauty filter briefly malfunctions. Her face appears with natural skin texture, a warmer skin tone, and regular facial proportions. Seconds later, the filter snaps back on, giving her a pale, smooth, doll-like look with bigger eyes and a sharper jawline.

Throughout the glitch, the influencer stays calm. She adjusts her hair, smiles slightly when the filter returns, and continues the stream as usual.

The video spread quickly on X and Instagram. One widely shared post claims she lost around 1.4 lakh followers immediately after the filter failure. This claim remains unverified and is based only on user-generated content.

Chinese Livestream Influencer Faces Scrutiny Over Filters And Followers

Livestreaming is a major industry in China, especially on platforms like Douyin, often described as China’s version of TikTok. Streamers regularly go live for hours, chatting with viewers, singing, dancing, or selling products.

Income mainly comes from virtual gifts sent by fans, which are purchased using real money. Because of this, appearance plays a key role in attracting viewers and tips. Many influencers rely on strong beauty filters that smooth skin, enlarge eyes, and reshape faces to fit popular beauty standards.

The incident reminded many users of the 2019 case of “Your Highness Qiao Biluo,” whose filter failure revealed her real age during a live session. According to the BBC, she lost subscribers instantly but later gained fame due to the controversy.

In the current case, the streamer’s identity remains unknown. Online reactions are divided. Some users call the filters misleading, while others say her natural look was more relatable and appealing.