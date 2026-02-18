Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrendingBeauty Filter Fails On Livestream, Influencer Reportedly Loses 1.4 Lakh Followers In Minutes

Beauty Filter Fails On Livestream, Influencer Reportedly Loses 1.4 Lakh Followers In Minutes

After a beauty filter malfunctioned mid-stream, an influencer faced intense scrutiny online, highlighting how much livestream success depends on digital perfection rather than real appearance.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 04:38 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

An influencer’s follower count reportedly dropped sharply after a beauty filter failed during a live-stream, briefly showing her real face. A short clip from the stream went viral across social media, sparking debate around filters, online beauty standards, and authenticity. While some users criticised the influencer, others defended her and said the unfiltered look felt more real. 

The claims around follower loss are based on social media posts and have not been independently verified. The incident has once again highlighted how appearance-driven livestream culture has become.

Beauty Filter Glitch During Livestream Sparks Viral Backlash

The viral clip, around four seconds long, shows a Chinese live-streamer broadcasting from what appears to be her bedroom, with soft lighting and a floral headboard behind her. She has long black hair, wears a purple strapless top, and gold jewellery.

Mid-stream, the beauty filter briefly malfunctions. Her face appears with natural skin texture, a warmer skin tone, and regular facial proportions. Seconds later, the filter snaps back on, giving her a pale, smooth, doll-like look with bigger eyes and a sharper jawline.

Throughout the glitch, the influencer stays calm. She adjusts her hair, smiles slightly when the filter returns, and continues the stream as usual.

The video spread quickly on X and Instagram. One widely shared post claims she lost around 1.4 lakh followers immediately after the filter failure. This claim remains unverified and is based only on user-generated content.

Chinese Livestream Influencer Faces Scrutiny Over Filters And Followers

Livestreaming is a major industry in China, especially on platforms like Douyin, often described as China’s version of TikTok. Streamers regularly go live for hours, chatting with viewers, singing, dancing, or selling products.

Income mainly comes from virtual gifts sent by fans, which are purchased using real money. Because of this, appearance plays a key role in attracting viewers and tips. Many influencers rely on strong beauty filters that smooth skin, enlarge eyes, and reshape faces to fit popular beauty standards.

The incident reminded many users of the 2019 case of “Your Highness Qiao Biluo,” whose filter failure revealed her real age during a live session. According to the BBC, she lost subscribers instantly but later gained fame due to the controversy.

In the current case, the streamer’s identity remains unknown. Online reactions are divided. Some users call the filters misleading, while others say her natural look was more relatable and appealing.

Related Video

Women's Day Special: Male Colleagues Share Their 'Mann Ki Baat' for Female Teammates in the Newsroom

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during the Chinese live-streamer's broadcast?

A beauty filter malfunctioned briefly, revealing the streamer's real face before reapplying the filtered look. The incident was captured in a short viral clip.

Is it confirmed that the influencer lost a significant number of followers?

Claims of losing 140,000 followers are circulating online but remain unverified. The exact impact on her follower count is unknown.

How did viewers react to the unfiltered appearance of the streamer?

Reactions were divided. Some criticized the filters as misleading, while others found her natural look more relatable and appealing.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 04:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trending TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Trending
Beauty Filter Fails On Livestream, Influencer Reportedly Loses 1.4 Lakh Followers In Minutes
Beauty Filter Fails On Livestream, Influencer Reportedly Loses 1.4 Lakh Followers In Minutes
Trending
‘Algorithms Don’t Care’: Cab Rider’s Dating App Success Shocks Gurgaon CEO
‘Algorithms Don’t Care’: Cab Rider’s Dating App Success Shocks Gurgaon CEO
Trending
Sonu Sood Turns ‘Messiah’ Again, Donates Oxygen Concentrator To Woman’s Ailing Mother
Sonu Sood Turns ‘Messiah’ Again, Donates Oxygen Concentrator To Woman’s Ailing Mother
Trending
Delhi Biker Arrested For Yanking Moving Vehicle Doors In Viral ‘Door-Slam’ Reel; Partner On Run
Delhi Biker Arrested For Yanking Moving Vehicle Doors In Viral ‘Door-Slam’ Reel; Partner On Run
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: UP Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak Calls Touching Brahmin Shikha a Crime
Breaking Update: Sahil’s Mother Demands Arrest of Minor’s Father, Shares Exclusive Footage
Breaking Update: 23-Year-Old Sahil Killed in Delhi Scorpio Hit-and-Run, CCTV Footage Shows
Breaking Update: Salman Khan’s Father Salim Khan Stable in ICU, Doctors Monitoring
Breaking Update: NEET Student’s Family in Bihar Receives Threats Again, CBI Investigating
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget