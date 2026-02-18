Google’s AI Search Is Accidentally Helping Scammers: Here’s What’s Going Wrong

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Google search results are changing fast. Instead of the familiar blue links, many users now see AI Overviews at the top, short summaries generated by artificial intelligence. These answers are designed to sound clear and confident, but that confidence can be misleading. Over the past few weeks, reports have surfaced showing that some AI Overviews are displaying scam phone numbers.

People searching for customer support end up calling fake numbers, unknowingly connecting with fraudsters. The issue highlights a growing concern: when AI presents information as fact, even small errors can lead to real-world harm.

Google AI Overview Scams Explained: What’s Going Wrong

Reports from The Washington Post and tech publication Digital Trends show that scam phone numbers have appeared inside Google’s AI-generated summaries. These cases have also been discussed widely on Reddit and Facebook, prompting warnings from banks and credit unions to their customers.

The scam usually follows a simple pattern. A user searches for a company’s customer support number. Instead of visiting the company’s official website, they rely on the AI Overview.

The phone number shown looks legitimate, but it actually connects to someone pretending to be a company representative. The caller is then asked for payment details or sensitive personal information.

Experts believe scammers are planting fake phone numbers across multiple low-visibility websites. Google’s AI then pulls this data together without fully verifying it. While misinformation online is nothing new, AI Overviews can make the problem worse by presenting unverified information as trustworthy.

Google told Wired that it is strengthening spam detection and claims its systems are “highly effective” at blocking scams. Still, the issue continues to surface.

How To Stay Safe From AI Search Scams On Google

The safest approach is simple: don’t treat AI Overviews as the final truth, especially for phone numbers, addresses, or financial details. AI systems can mix accurate data with outdated or false information.

If you need customer support, search for the company and visit its official website directly. It takes a bit more time, but it greatly reduces risk. You can also copy the phone number and run a second search to see if it appears on trusted sources.

Google itself advises users to double-check numbers. Until stronger safeguards are in place, caution remains essential. AI can make searching easier, but when accuracy really matters, traditional search habits are still the safer choice.