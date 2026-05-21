Cockroach Janta Party Returns On X Minutes After Being Blocked In India

Cockroach Janta Party made a re-entry on X shortly after it was blocked in India. The satirical online political movement was blocked after it rapidly gained massive traction online. The profile emerged amid social media backlash and meme culture following remarks by the Chief Justice of India on youth issues.

The Instagram account, operating under the handle “@cockroachjantaparty”, crossed the 10 million follower mark within just five days, overtaking the official Instagram following of Bharatiya Janata Party on the platform. At present, the BJP’s official Instagram account reportedly has around 8.7 million followers, while the official account of the Indian National Congress has approximately 13.2 million followers. The Aam Aadmi Party, founded in 2012, has close to 1.9 million followers on Instagram.

CJP's Online Popularity

The online movement has gained popularity largely through satire, viral reels, sarcasm and political commentary. The page quickly became a hub for internet users expressing frustration over various political and social issues.

Several prominent public figures, social media influencers and political personalities have either supported or reacted to the trend. Popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan and Mahua Moitra were among those who commented on the phenomenon. TMC leader Kirti Azad also reportedly expressed interest in associating with the satirical movement.

Prashant Bhushan Urges Focus On NEET Leak Issue

Prashant Bhushan said the growing online support for the Cockroach Janta Party should be used to raise serious public issues, including the NEET paper leak controversy.

In a post on X, Bhushan said the platform had the potential to become influential if used “wisely and imaginatively”. He also called for accountability in the NEET issue and urged discussion around employment rights and unemployment support.