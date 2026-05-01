Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#PollofPollsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyGoogle Doodle Today Features Route 66: Here's What Made This Road Iconic

Google Doodle Today Features Route 66: Here's What Made This Road Iconic

Google's homepage has a new Doodle today, and it's taking users on a virtual road trip down Route 66, one of America's most legendary highways.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 01 May 2026 11:52 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Google Doodle celebrates historic U.S. Route 66 today.
  • The 'Mother Road' connects Chicago to Santa Monica.
  • Doodle highlights roadside attractions and travel legacy.

Google Doodle Today: Google has marked May 1, 2026, with a fresh Doodle that draws attention to one of America's most iconic road journeys. While the date also aligns with Labour Day in several parts of the world, today's artwork focuses on Route 66, the highway often called the Mother Road. The Doodle gives users a visual trip across the historic route, celebrating its cultural legacy, roadside attractions, and deep connection with travel across the United States. 

It also introduces younger audiences to a road that shaped modern travel for millions online today.

Why Is Google Celebrating Route 66 On May 1, 2026?

According to details shared with today's Doodle, Google is using its homepage artwork to honour Route 66, one of the most famous highways in American history. Stretching roughly 2,400 miles, the road has long been associated with road trips, small towns, diners, motels, and classic American culture.

The route traditionally connects Chicago and Santa Monica, passing through major highway corridors that now include Interstates 55, 44, 40, and 15. 

ALSO READ: You Can Now Recharge Your Airtel, Jio Or Vi Number Directly On WhatsApp: Here's How

Over the years, Route 66 has become much more than a transport link. It has turned into a symbol of adventure, migration, and the changing face of travel in the United States.

In today's Doodle, Google highlights landmarks across the route and also points users toward places worth exploring.

What Other Google Doodles Have Been Featured In 2026?

Google has already released several notable Doodles this year, each focusing on a different cultural, educational, or scientific theme.

In April 2026, the company showcased finalists from Doodle for Google, where students across the United States presented artwork based on personal strengths and identity. Earlier in April, World Quantum Day featured an animated Bloch Sphere designed to explain how qubits work in quantum computing.

ALSO READ: Goa Moves To Ban Social Media For Children Under 16, Proposal To Be Sent To Centre Soon

March also saw the annual Pi Day Doodle, celebrating the mathematical constant pi and the work of Archimedes. Before that, International Women's Day in March recognised women pioneers in STEM, including explorers, scientists, and navigators who changed the course of history.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Google celebrating Route 66 today?

Google is honoring Route 66, a famous American highway, with a Doodle. It celebrates its cultural legacy, roadside attractions, and deep connection with travel across the United States.

What is Route 66 known for?

Route 66 is known as the

What other Doodles has Google released in 2026?

Google has featured Doodles for Doodle for Google finalists, World Quantum Day, Pi Day, and International Women's Day, recognizing students, quantum computing, mathematics, and women in STEM.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 01 May 2026 11:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Google Doodle Today TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Google Doodle Today Features Route 66: Here's What Made This Road Iconic
Google Doodle Today Features Route 66: Here's What Made This Road Iconic
Technology
NYT Connections Answers (May 1): Puzzle #1054 Made You Think Twice? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections Answers (May 1): Puzzle #1054 Made You Think Twice? Check Hints, & Solution
Technology
Wordle Answer Today (May 1): Stuck At Puzzle #1777? Check Hints, & Solution
Wordle Answer Today (May 1): Stuck At Puzzle #1777? Check Hints, & Solution
Technology
Goa Moves To Ban Social Media For Children Under 16, Proposal To Be Sent To Centre Soon
Goa Moves To Ban Social Media For Children Under 16, Proposal To Be Sent To Centre Soon
Advertisement

Videos

Commercial LPG Price Shock: 19kg Cylinder Up by ₹993, Rates Cross ₹3000 in Major Cities
Bargi Dam Tragedy: 9 Dead, 6 Missing After Tourist Cruise Capsizes in Jabalpur Storm
Breaking: Kolkata Tensions Ease After Night Drama, Security Tightened at Strong Rooms Before Counting
Kolkata Strong Room Row: TMC Alleges EVM Tampering, Mamata Leads Protest, EC Rejects Claims
Kolkata EVM Row Sparks Protests: Mamata Leads TMC Vigil, EC Refutes Tampering Claims
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget