IPL 2026 Day 1 Celebrated By Google With Animated Neon Doodle. Check Out Animated GIF

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IPL 2026: The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League is officially beginning tonight, bringing an end to the long anticipation among cricket fans worldwide. Marking the start of the 2026 season on March 28, Google joined the celebrations by unveiling a dedicated doodle titled "Men's Indian Premier League 2026 Season Begins", capturing the buzz around one of the biggest sporting events globally.

Google Marks IPL Kickoff With Interactive Doodle

To commemorate the opening day, Google introduced a visually engaging doodle featuring a vibrant purple neon theme. The artwork creatively blends cricket elements such as Zing Bails with the iconic ‘G’, reflecting the high-energy atmosphere associated with the tournament.

Users who click on the doodle are redirected to a specially curated page that provides real-time updates on IPL 2026. This includes match schedules, latest news developments, and the points table, offering fans a one-stop destination to stay updated with the tournament.

RCB To Face SRH In Season Opener

The opening fixture of IPL 2026 will see defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Sunrisers Hyderabad. The match is scheduled to be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, setting the stage for an electrifying start to the season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter the tournament as reigning champions, having clinched their maiden IPL title last year. They secured the trophy with a narrow six-run victory over Punjab Kings, ending an 18-year-long wait for the franchise and its supporters.

10 Teams, Two Months, One Trophy

This season features 10 teams competing for the coveted IPL title. Franchises have strengthened their line-ups through a mini auction held ahead of the tournament, bringing in a mix of experienced campaigners and promising young talent.

The league stage will follow a home-and-away format, ensuring teams play across multiple venues in India. Following the league phase, the competition will progress to the knockout rounds, where the stakes get significantly higher.

Spread over two months, IPL 2026 will be hosted across several cities, with stadiums expected to witness packed crowds. Beyond the venues, millions of viewers will follow the matches through television broadcasts and digital streaming platforms, underlining the tournament’s massive global appeal.

With fresh rivalries, returning stars, and emerging players in the mix, IPL 2026 promises another season of high-intensity cricket and unforgettable moments.