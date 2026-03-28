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HomeTechnologyIPL 2026 Day 1 Celebrated By Google With Animated Neon Doodle. Check Out Animated GIF

IPL 2026 Day 1 Celebrated By Google With Animated Neon Doodle. Check Out Animated GIF

IPL 2026 begins today with new captains, fresh rivalries, and high-stakes clashes as 10 teams battle for glory in cricket’s biggest T20 league across packed venues and weeks of action.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 10:20 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

IPL 2026: The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League is officially beginning tonight, bringing an end to the long anticipation among cricket fans worldwide. Marking the start of the 2026 season on March 28, Google joined the celebrations by unveiling a dedicated doodle titled "Men's Indian Premier League 2026 Season Begins", capturing the buzz around one of the biggest sporting events globally.

Google Marks IPL Kickoff With Interactive Doodle

To commemorate the opening day, Google introduced a visually engaging doodle featuring a vibrant purple neon theme. The artwork creatively blends cricket elements such as Zing Bails with the iconic ‘G’, reflecting the high-energy atmosphere associated with the tournament.

Men's Indian Premier League 2026 Season Begins

Users who click on the doodle are redirected to a specially curated page that provides real-time updates on IPL 2026. This includes match schedules, latest news developments, and the points table, offering fans a one-stop destination to stay updated with the tournament.

RCB To Face SRH In Season Opener

The opening fixture of IPL 2026 will see defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Sunrisers Hyderabad. The match is scheduled to be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, setting the stage for an electrifying start to the season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter the tournament as reigning champions, having clinched their maiden IPL title last year. They secured the trophy with a narrow six-run victory over Punjab Kings, ending an 18-year-long wait for the franchise and its supporters.

10 Teams, Two Months, One Trophy

This season features 10 teams competing for the coveted IPL title. Franchises have strengthened their line-ups through a mini auction held ahead of the tournament, bringing in a mix of experienced campaigners and promising young talent.

The league stage will follow a home-and-away format, ensuring teams play across multiple venues in India. Following the league phase, the competition will progress to the knockout rounds, where the stakes get significantly higher.

Spread over two months, IPL 2026 will be hosted across several cities, with stadiums expected to witness packed crowds. Beyond the venues, millions of viewers will follow the matches through television broadcasts and digital streaming platforms, underlining the tournament’s massive global appeal.

With fresh rivalries, returning stars, and emerging players in the mix, IPL 2026 promises another season of high-intensity cricket and unforgettable moments.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When did the IPL 2026 season begin?

The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League, IPL 2026, officially began on March 28.

How did Google celebrate the start of IPL 2026?

Google unveiled a dedicated doodle titled

What information can users find by clicking the Google doodle?

Clicking the doodle redirects users to a page with real-time updates on IPL 2026, including match schedules, news, and the points table.

Which teams played in the season opener for IPL 2026?

The season opener featured defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

How many teams are competing in IPL 2026?

There are 10 teams competing for the IPL title in the 2026 season.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
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Published at : 28 Mar 2026 10:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket News Sports News GOOGLE DOODLE IPL IPL 2026
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