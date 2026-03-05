T20 World Cup 2026 Gets Google Doodle Spotlight Ahead Of India vs England Semi-Final

T20 Cricket World Cup: Google’s Doodle today celebrates the excitement of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which is currently in its final stage. The tournament is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka and has brought together 20 teams across multiple venues. As the competition reaches its decisive phase, attention is firmly on the second semi-final between India and England scheduled for March 5 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Cricket fans across the country are closely watching the match, which will decide the second finalist of the tournament. The winner will advance to the grand final on March 8 in Ahmedabad.

Why Is The India vs England Semi-Final One Of The Most Anticipated Matches?

The semi-final between India and England is expected to be one of the biggest clashes of the tournament. Both teams have performed strongly throughout the competition and carry a history of intense encounters in T20 cricket.

India entered the knockout stage after a solid run in the Super 8 round, finishing among the top teams alongside Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, West Indies, England, South Africa and New Zealand. England also delivered consistent performances to secure their place in the semi-final.

The match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai holds particular importance because India is also the defending champion of the tournament.

The team lifted the trophy in the 2024 edition after defeating South Africa in the final. With the current squad aiming to repeat that success, the semi-final against England becomes a crucial step.

New Zealand have already secured their spot in the final after defeating South Africa by nine wickets in the first semi-final. The outcome of the India-England match will determine who joins them in the title clash.

How Has The 2026 T20 World Cup Unfolded So Far?

The 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has featured a large-scale format with 20 teams competing across 55 matches. The tournament began with a group stage consisting of four groups of five teams each. From there, the top sides progressed to the Super 8 stage before moving into the knockout rounds.

Eight teams made it to the Super 8 stage: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, West Indies, England, South Africa and New Zealand. The competition has been played across eight venues in India and Sri Lanka, attracting large crowds and strong television viewership.

The final of the tournament will take place on March 8, 2026, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The stadium, which is the largest cricket venue in the world, is expected to host thousands of fans as the tournament concludes.

For now, the focus remains on the semi-final clash in Mumbai. If India defeats England tonight, they will move one step closer to defending their T20 World Cup title. Cricket supporters across the country are watching closely as the match unfolds.