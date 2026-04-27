Vivo X300 FE In For Review: Easier To Hold, Snappier To Shoot, Cooler To Gawk At

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Features Pixel-like camera bar for stable, wobble-free placement.

Vivo X300 FE First Take: Shutterbugs and Android afficionados now have a reason to rejoice, as Vivo X300 FE launch is right around the corner. We have got our hands on the review unit, and I must admit, Vivo appears to have taken community notes seriously, and the X300 FE not only feels like a major upgrade from its predecessor, Vivo X200 FE, but it could also set the bar for all entry-level premium phones coming this year.

In case you were wondering if the Vivo X300 FE should be on your radar, let's try to answer your concerns?

Is Vivo X300 FE Lighter Than Its Predecessor?

Short answer: Noticeably yes.

When you hold both Vivo X300 FE and Vivo X200 FE in your hands, the new X300 feels noticeably lighter. It could be due to the lack of glass panel (as on the X200 FE) and the all-metal body on the X300 FE makes the device feel super sleek and the cold metal does feel good on your palm, especially under the scorching Delhi sun.

Also, the rear panel on the X300 FE, I'm happy to report, is not a smudge magnet.

Does Vivo X300 FE Have A Better Camera Than Its Predecessor (& Immediate Rivals)?

Short answer: Yes!

See, Vivo has been continuously delivering excellent optics with its X series. The X300 Ultra sports a 50-megapixel ZEISS-branded telephoto lens, clubbed with a 1/1.95-inch Sony IMX882 sensor, which ensures ample light capture that in turn allows finer details to be captured right at source.

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If all these sound super-jargon-y, your main takeway can be something simple: With the new lens setup, you get to capture sharper photos even on high zoom. You also get better bokeh effects as well as back lit portraits. We are yet to test subjects in motion, so we'll reserve that verdict for our full review.

Is Vivo X300 FE's camera better than the X200 FE, iPhone 17, or even Xiaomi 17? Judging by the low-light performance and zoom muscles, the X300 FE indeed has the best camera system in the price range. Of course, deeper tests will reveal better results that we will be able to share, but things look good for now.

Is Vivo X300 FE Pricier Than Its Predecessor?

Short Answer: Yes, but not without reason.

Given the ongoing global tensions and related supply crunch, it's safe to expect a higher price tag for the Vivo X300 FE when compared to its predecessor. According to people in the know, the Vivo X300 FE will carry a price tag of between Rs 75,000 and Rs 80,000. That's some 20k more than the X200 FE.

However, its immediate rivals carry a dearer price tag. The iPhone 17, for starters, begin at Rs 82,900. The Xiaomi 17, on the other hand, starts at Rs 89,999. Given the fact that you get premium specs and certainly better cameras, the price stands justified for now. Of course, deeper review will reveal better reasons and logic.

Is Vivo X300 FE Good To Look At?

Short answer: Depends.

I mentioned earlier that Vivo has been taking community notes seriously. The X300 FE ditches the side-placed rear camera module seen in the preceding phones in the series, and chooses to go for a Google Pixel-like camera bar.

What this does is make the phone wobble free, when you place the phone face up on a flat surface. The Pixel fanboy in me does appreciate this change. And design is always a divisive element. I, for one, don't like the Cosmic Orange colourway of iPhone 17 Pro series. But, that colourway is clearly making all the right noise for the Cupertino giant ever since its launch.

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The Vivo X300 FE comes in three colourways: Urban Olive, Lilac Purple, and Noir Black. The review unit we have is the black one, and I can't complain much about. The light reflects with a premium matte blur on the back, which is fine. Of course, the Urban Olive model is the colour option to have this year by the looks of it, but I don't have much to share on that just yet.

Is Vivo X300 FE Worth Checking Out?

Short answer: Yes!

What do you want in a phone? Great cameras, a dependable battery, a gorgeous display, a powerful SoC to handle multitasking and gaming, and an alluring design language that helps make the phone your daily driver. In early tests, the Vivo X300 FE checks all the boxes, and then some. It's easy to use, it's got great cameras, and perhaps more importantly, it doesn't feel like an 'FE' edition of the Vivo X300. It feels like a premium phone in all senses. So, yes, Vivo X300 FE is truly worth your time. Is it worth your money? We shall reveal more in our full review. Stay tuned!