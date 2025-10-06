Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gadgets Review | iPhone 17 Pro Max: Still The 'Godphone', But Not Without Quirks

Gadgets Review | iPhone 17 Pro Max: Still The 'Godphone', But Not Without Quirks

Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro Max still feels like the Godphone. Powerful camera, stellar battery, and pro-grade performance. But its heft and quirks remind you that even gods have flaws.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 05:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In a world infested with AI, it might feel like we're losing out on human voices. AI isn't all bad, but what it lacks is a rooted, real-world connection. So, as we review the latest in tech, from phones to AI-enabled mice, we decided to create an AI bot and see how it perceives a gadget solely based on the spec sheet. 

Meet GennieGPTABP Live's in-house AI reviewer. Programmed to adore specs, worship benchmarks, and get excited by shiny lights. Unfortunately, GennieGPT doesn’t game, capture photos, or use any kind of tech in the real world. That’s where I come in with my hands-on experience with the gadgets.

Let’s begin this tech tug-of-war.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Review: The most-awaited phone of the year, and after weeks of usage, I have this to report: the iPhone 17 Pro Max is still the 'Godphone'. However, what it lacks is the starry-eyed wonder that one wishes to feel when they dish out anything between Rs 1.49 lakh (for the base 256GB storage model) to Rs 2.29 lakh (for the 2TB variant). Gone are the days of titanium bodies, as the Cupertino giant has opted to go with an aluminium unibody design for the iPhone 17 Pro series. What that has done is led to an onslaught of reports suggesting yet another 'scratchgate' controversy for Apple. Compared to the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the 17 Pro Max somehow feels more "low key" than anything else. 

Apple’s Pro Max has long been the phone for people who can’t decide whether they want a phone or a tablet. The iPhone 17 Pro Max continues that tradition with a massive 6.9-inch display, a camera system that feels like a mini studio, and battery life that will make you wonder if you accidentally grabbed a power bank in disguise.

But let’s be honest: Apple didn’t exactly reinvent the wheel here. It’s still an iPhone. This 'Godphone' has some shortcomings. Gennie and I take a closer look.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Review: Quick Pointers

Gadgets Review | iPhone 17 Pro Max: Still The 'Godphone', But Not Without Quirks

What Works:

  • Most flexible camera in an iPhone yet, telephoto is a highlight
  • Battery life is a noticeable upgrade (over iPhone 17 and iPhone Air)
  • 12GB RAM for extra future-proofing
  • USB-C 10Gbps transfer speeds
  • Excellent performance with A19 Pro + vapour chamber cooling

What Doesn’t:

  • Clunky, unfinished-looking design
  • Heavier than previous models (at 233 grams)
  • Aluminium unibody feels slightly disappointing after 16 Pro's titanium 
  • Low-light photography a bit disheartening (when zoomed)

Function Over Form?

Gadgets Review | iPhone 17 Pro Max: Still The 'Godphone', But Not Without Quirks

iPhone 17 Pro Max stands tall against the vanilla iPhone 17

✨ GennieGPT: Aluminium unibody! Full metal back! Wireless charging! Wow, it’s like holding a spaceship!

Shayak: Whoa, slow down, Gennie. It is mostly aluminium, yes, but with cutouts for antennas and a glass slab in the rear middle for MagSafe.

Looks less “spaceship” and more “prototype chic.” A case fixes this, but without it, you’re in scratchgate territory.

✨ GennieGPT: Look at that camera plateau! Sprawling lenses everywhere! Maximum power!

Shayak: Sure, you get lots of camera goodness. But, you'll still need a rear cover to make sure your phone sits flat on a table. 

Practical? Not really. Stylish? Depends on whether you enjoy bump-on-bump aesthetics.

Camera: GennieGPT’s Paradise

Gadgets Review | iPhone 17 Pro Max: Still The 'Godphone', But Not Without Quirks

✨ GennieGPT: Telephoto lens! 4x zoom! 48MP sensor! Capture galaxies! 

Shayak: Aye, Gennie. Telephoto is genuinely impressive. 8x zoom crops from that 48MP sensor and stays sharp. Apple’s “optical-quality zoom” claim? Slight exaggeration. For truly gorgeous and sharp photos, you will need studio lighting all over the place. Otherwise, the zoom shots have surprisingly noisy details under low-light conditions. 

Gadgets Review | iPhone 17 Pro Max: Still The 'Godphone', But Not Without Quirks

A quick view of the four top lens combinations (read: digital crop) under low light/street light conditionsGadgets Review | iPhone 17 Pro Max: Still The 'Godphone', But Not Without Quirks

If you are using the standard camera without zooming in, iPhone 17 Pro Max's low-light game is absolutely top-notch.

Gadgets Review | iPhone 17 Pro Max: Still The 'Godphone', But Not Without Quirks

Under perfect lighting conditions, iPhone 17 Pro Max's photo quality is pristine, no matter 1x (above) or 2x (below)

Gadgets Review | iPhone 17 Pro Max: Still The 'Godphone', But Not Without Quirks

Having said that, the camera setup is still one of the best that money can buy. iPhones have always been the best hardware out there when it comes to smartphones, and the 17 series is no different. 

✨ GennieGPT: ProRAW! Dolby Vision 4K! Four-mic array! Video gods rejoice!

Shayak: Yep. Pro features are pro-only, so casual users miss out. But for creators, 120 fps 4K, ProRes RAW, and Genlock are serious tools. If you shoot videos professionally, this is money well spent.

✨ GennieGPT: Front camera! Center Stage! 24MP crop! Selfie perfection!

Shayak: Ah yes, the Center Stage is a fun feature, indeed, especially when you just can't be bothered to adjust zoom or frames when taking a groupfie. Each time a new head pops in the frame, the camera self-adjusts its frame to fit in everyone comfortably. Very Apple, indeed. 

Specs, Speeds, and Battery

Gadgets Review | iPhone 17 Pro Max: Still The 'Godphone', But Not Without Quirks

✨ GennieGPT: A19 Pro chip! Fully unlocked GPU! 12GB RAM! Vapor chamber magic! Speed! Performance! Yay!

Shayak: Yes, top-notch performance. But in everyday use, the difference from iPhone 17 is subtle. Benchmarks love it, games run smoothly, and thanks to the vapour chamber, thermal throttling is almost nonexistent. Apple flexed its muscle, not reinvent the wheel.

✨ GennieGPT: Battery lasts 10% longer than iPhone 17, 36% longer than Air! All-day, all-night! Tesla vibes!

Shayak: And here’s where it counts. The Max can survive a night without charging, still leaving 30% for morning routines. Reliable, stress-free, and noticeable. Especially for heavy users.

The charging takes some time, and it's understandable, considering the large battery size. From zero to 100, the Pro Max to a little over 120 minutes to juice up.

✨ GennieGPT: USB-C 10Gbps! Lightning-fast file transfer! Copy movies in seconds!

Shayak: Finally, a feature with real-world benefit, especially for creators and directors. Moving huge ProRes files is now painless. This is a pro-level tool, not a casual upgrade.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Final Verdict

Gadgets Review | iPhone 17 Pro Max: Still The 'Godphone', But Not Without Quirks

Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro Max knows exactly who it’s for: content creators, photographers, and anyone who treats their phone as a professional tool.

Heavy, expensive, slightly clunky? Yes. Worth it if you need telephoto flexibility, long battery life, and a big display? Absolutely.

Otherwise, most users will be happier with the regular iPhone 17 (easily the most recommendable iPhone this year)

Apple's 'Godphone' still rules, but even gods have flaws, and this Max proves it.

Should You Buy iPhone 17 Pro Max?

  • Yes: If photography, video, and battery life are top priorities.
  • Maybe: If you want speed and future-proofing, but don’t need telephoto.
  • No: If you prefer lighter, compact phones or crave more colours.
Also read

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 06 Oct 2025 05:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Apple IPhone 17 Gadgets Review TECHNOLOGY IPhone 17 Pro Max
Read more
