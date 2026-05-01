iPhone 18 Pro Drops In September: 10 Reasons It Might Be Worth Every Rupee

iPhone 18 Pro Leaks: Apple's iPhone 18 Pro lineup is generating a lot of buzz ahead of its expected September release. While early reports suggested the devices would come with a fully under-screen Face ID system, leaving only a front camera visible, the latest rumours point to a more modest update.

Only one Face ID component is now said to move under the display, which means users can expect a smaller Dynamic Island rather than a completely hole-free screen. Here is a look at what the iPhone 18 Pro models might bring to the table this year.

10 Changes You Can Expect In The iPhone 18 Pro

According to rumours and leaks, these are the key changes expected in the iPhone 18 Pro models:

Dark Cherry Colour: The iPhone 18 Pro is rumoured to come in a new Dark Cherry shade, along with Light Blue, Dark Grey, and Silver. The current Cosmic Orange and Deep Blue options are expected to be dropped.

Smaller Dynamic Island: Face ID's flood illuminator is expected to shift under the screen, making way for a noticeably smaller Dynamic Island.

LTPO+ Displays: The Pro models are expected to retain the same 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes from the iPhone 17 Pro lineup, but with upgraded LTPO+ display technology aimed at improving battery life.

Variable Aperture Camera: The main 48-megapixel Fusion camera on both Pro models is rumoured to support variable aperture, giving users more control over light intake and depth of field.

A20 Pro Chip: Apple's A20 Pro chip is expected to be built on TSMC's first-generation 2nm process, a step up from the 3nm A19 Pro, bringing improved performance and power efficiency.

C2 Modem: Apple's third-generation C2 modem is expected to succeed the C1X chip, which Apple says is up to twice as fast as the original C1 and the most power-efficient modem ever in an iPhone.

5G via Satellite: Paired with the C2 modem, the iPhone 18 Pro models are rumored to support 5G connectivity via satellite, enabling web browsing without Wi-Fi or cellular access.

N2 Chip: The iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to carry Apple's next-generation N2 chip, succeeding the N1 chip found in most iPhone 17 models. The N1 currently handles Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread support, though what the N2 will add remains unknown.

Simplified Camera Control Button: Apple is said to be simplifying the Camera Control button by removing touch sensitivity and haptic feedback, keeping only pressure sensitivity.

Redesigned Rear Ceramic Shield: The MagSafe area on the rear is rumoured to get a more frosted and seamless look, replacing the current two-tone design.

Apple is expected to release the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a foldable iPhone in September, with the standard iPhone 18, a lower-end iPhone 18e, and a second-generation iPhone Air to follow early next year.