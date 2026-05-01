iPhone 17 Pro Price Dropped By Thousands At This Store: Here Is The Full Deal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 17 Pro price reduced at Vijay Sales.

Instant savings of Rs 4,110 on launch price.

Additional bank offers can lower price further.

iPhone 17 Pro Price In India: Apple's iPhone 17 Pro is now available at a lower price in India through Vijay Sales, one of the country's well-known electronics retailers. The flagship device, which launched at Rs 1,34,900, is currently listed at Rs 1,30,790, giving buyers an instant saving of Rs 4,110. On top of that, additional bank card offers can push the effective price down even further.

For anyone who has been waiting for a good time to buy the iPhone 17 Pro, this deal is worth a close look.

How Much Can Buyers Save On The iPhone 17 Pro?

The base discount on the iPhone 17 Pro at Vijay Sales brings the price down to Rs 1,30,790 from the original Rs 1,34,900. That is a straight reduction of Rs 4,110 without any additional steps.

Buyers can save more by paying through select credit cards. Vijay Sales is offering up to Rs 4,500 off for customers using HSBC, OneCard, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, or HDFC Bank credit cards. When combined with the listed price reduction, the total savings can go higher than Rs 8,000, depending on the card used.

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At this point, competing online platforms are not offering a comparable discount on the iPhone 17 Pro in India, making this one of the more attractive deals currently available for the device.

What Are The Key Features Of The iPhone 17 Pro?

The iPhone 17 Pro is built around Apple's A19 Pro chip, which is manufactured on a 3-nanometre process. The device also includes vapour chamber cooling, which helps the processor maintain steady performance during demanding tasks like gaming, video editing, or heavy multitasking.

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The phone has a 6.3-inch display, which gives users a comfortable screen size for streaming, reading, and daily use without making the device too large to handle. The build uses a single-piece aluminium frame, giving it a clean, solid feel.

Together, these features place the iPhone 17 Pro in the category of smartphones that prioritise performance and build quality above all else.

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