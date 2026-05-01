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HomeTechnologyGadgetsiPhone 17 Pro Price Dropped By Thousands At This Store: Here Is The Full Deal

iPhone 17 Pro Price Dropped By Thousands At This Store: Here Is The Full Deal

iPhone 17 Pro is now selling at a lower price at Vijay Sales in India. With bank card offers, total savings can cross Rs 8,000. Is this the deal you were waiting for?

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 01 May 2026 12:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • iPhone 17 Pro price reduced at Vijay Sales.
  • Instant savings of Rs 4,110 on launch price.
  • Additional bank offers can lower price further.

iPhone 17 Pro Price In India: Apple's iPhone 17 Pro is now available at a lower price in India through Vijay Sales, one of the country's well-known electronics retailers. The flagship device, which launched at Rs 1,34,900, is currently listed at Rs 1,30,790, giving buyers an instant saving of Rs 4,110. On top of that, additional bank card offers can push the effective price down even further. 

For anyone who has been waiting for a good time to buy the iPhone 17 Pro, this deal is worth a close look.

How Much Can Buyers Save On The iPhone 17 Pro?

The base discount on the iPhone 17 Pro at Vijay Sales brings the price down to Rs 1,30,790 from the original Rs 1,34,900. That is a straight reduction of Rs 4,110 without any additional steps.

Buyers can save more by paying through select credit cards. Vijay Sales is offering up to Rs 4,500 off for customers using HSBC, OneCard, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, or HDFC Bank credit cards. When combined with the listed price reduction, the total savings can go higher than Rs 8,000, depending on the card used.

ALSO READ: Apple Is Working On Two 'Ultra' Devices, But Only One Of Them Folds

At this point, competing online platforms are not offering a comparable discount on the iPhone 17 Pro in India, making this one of the more attractive deals currently available for the device.

What Are The Key Features Of The iPhone 17 Pro?

The iPhone 17 Pro is built around Apple's A19 Pro chip, which is manufactured on a 3-nanometre process. The device also includes vapour chamber cooling, which helps the processor maintain steady performance during demanding tasks like gaming, video editing, or heavy multitasking.

ALSO READ: Saving For iPhone 18 Pro Max? This Leaked Price Might Change Your Mind

The phone has a 6.3-inch display, which gives users a comfortable screen size for streaming, reading, and daily use without making the device too large to handle. The build uses a single-piece aluminium frame, giving it a clean, solid feel.

Together, these features place the iPhone 17 Pro in the category of smartphones that prioritise performance and build quality above all else.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I get a discount on the iPhone 17 Pro in India?

You can currently find the iPhone 17 Pro at a discounted price through Vijay Sales, a popular electronics retailer in India. This deal offers a significant saving on the device.

How much can I save on the iPhone 17 Pro at Vijay Sales?

Initially, you can save Rs 4,110, bringing the price down to Rs 1,30,790. Additional bank offers can increase total savings beyond Rs 8,000.

What are the key performance features of the iPhone 17 Pro?

The iPhone 17 Pro is powered by the A19 Pro chip on a 3nm process and includes vapor chamber cooling. It boasts a 6.3-inch display and a single-piece aluminum frame for solid build quality.

Are there any special bank offers for the iPhone 17 Pro at Vijay Sales?

Yes, Vijay Sales is offering up to Rs 4,500 off when using specific credit cards from banks like HSBC, OneCard, ICICI, Axis, and HDFC.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 May 2026 12:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Gadgets Apple IPhone 17 TECHNOLOGY IPhone 17 Pro
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