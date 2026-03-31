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Nothing Phone 4a Review: Tech, right now, is loud. Every launch screams AI, every spec sheet tries to outmuscle the last, and every brand wants you to believe their mid-ranger is secretly a flagship in disguise. Nothing, on the other hand, continues to play a different tune. The Phone 4a doesn’t chase the spec-sheet Olympics. Instead, it leans into what made the brand stand out in the first place: transparent design, a clean UI that doesn’t treat you like a billboard, and just enough flair to feel fresh without being exhausting.

Of course, that also means expectations are higher this time. Being “different” isn’t enough anymore; you have to be better.

Which brings us to our favourite experiment. Enter GennieGPT, our in-house AI reviewer who believes every megapixel is life-changing and every chipset is revolutionary. And then there’s me, the one who actually used the phone beyond launch-day excitement and marketing buzzwords.

Let’s see how much of this 'Nothing magic' holds up.

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Nothing Phone 4a Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Excellent AMOLED display

Clean, ad-free Nothing OS experience

Reliable cameras for the price

Surprisingly good battery life

What Doesn’t:

Bigger and heavier than rivals

Performance bump is… underwhelming

Software support should’ve been longer

Glyph system feels undercooked this time

Design: Still The Cool Kid?

✨ GennieGPT: Transparent back! Glyph Interface! Lights! FUTURE! This is not a phone, this is a sci-fi gadget!

Shayak: Yes, Nothing still makes the most distinctive-looking phones in this segment. You pull this out at a table, and people notice. That hasn’t changed. Do they like it? That's s a different story altogether. I showed the new Phone 4a to my colleagues at the office, and someone commented, 'Why does the sideframe feel like cheap plastic?' Ouch!

So, what has changed? It’s bulkier. Slightly heavier. And not exactly built like a tank. The charm is intact, but the practicality takes a small hit.

And the Glyph? Still cool… but not more useful. It’s starting to feel like a party trick that hasn’t learned new moves.

Display: Big, Bright, Beautiful

✨ GennieGPT: 6.78-inch AMOLED! 120Hz! FHD+! BEZEL-LESS! This is basically a flagship display! Cinema in your pocket!

Shayak: For once, you’re not overselling it.

This is genuinely one of the best displays in this price bracket. Bright, sharp, fluid. Everything you want for binge-watching, scrolling, or pretending to work while watching reels.

Colours are punchy without being radioactive, and the 120Hz refresh rate makes everything feel premium. No complaints here.

Performance: Fast… But Not Ambitious

✨ GennieGPT: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4!!! Octa-core POWER!!! Multitasking MONSTER!!! Gaming KING!!!

Shayak: Ah, yes, the annual mid-range performance hype ritual. Look, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 is good. Smooth for daily use, handles multitasking well, and won’t embarrass itself in gaming.

But “king”? Not even close. This is more like a reliable sedan, comfortable, efficient, but not winning drag races. If you’re upgrading from an older phone, you’ll feel the speed. If you expected a leap, you’ll feel… a step.

Cameras: Quietly Impressive

✨ GennieGPT: Triple 50MP MAGIC! Periscope zoom! 70x zoom!!! DSLR WHO???

Shayak: Nothing has nailed the cameras for the price. The 50MP main sensor delivers sharp, balanced shots. Colours look natural (finally, a brand that doesn’t think everything should look like Holi).

The periscope zoom is actually useful, not just a spec flex. You can get decent zoom shots without them turning into watercolour paintings.

Low light is respectable, not groundbreaking. The 32MP selfie cam? Solid. No complaints unless you're chasing influencer-level perfection.

Battery: Surprisingly Dependable

✨ GennieGPT: 5400mAh!!! ALL-DAY? NO — TWO DAYS!!! 50W FAST CHARGING!!! NEVER DIE!!!

Shayak: Okay, you’re overselling… but not by much. Battery life here is genuinely impressive. Easily lasts a full day, and can stretch into the next if you're not glued to Instagram like it's your job.

50W charging is fast enough to keep things stress-free. Not record-breaking, but practical, which matters more.

Software: The Real Hero

✨ GennieGPT: Nothing OS! NO ADS! PURE EXPERIENCE! ANDROID 16!!! THIS IS DIGITAL HEAVEN!!!

Shayak: That… is actually accurate. Nothing OS remains one of the cleanest Android experiences you can get right now, apart from Pixel's own of course. No spammy notifications, no shady app suggestions, no “recommended downloads” nonsense.

It’s fast, minimal, and genuinely pleasant to use, which, in 2026, feels like a luxury.

But yes, Nothing could’ve done better with long-term software support. That’s one area where competitors are quietly pulling ahead.

Nothing Phone 4a Review: Final Verdict

The Nothing Phone 4a feels like a band that knows its sound and sticks to it. It doesn’t chase specs blindly. It doesn’t scream AI every five seconds. It focuses on design, experience, and balance. And for the most part, it works. Especially if you consider the starting price of Rs 34,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model.

But here’s the catch: the competition has evolved. Look at the Poco X8 Pro series, for example. Faster chips, tougher builds, longer support, the gap is closing.

Nothing still wins on vibe. But the lead isn’t as comfortable anymore.

Should You Buy Nothing Phone 4a?

Yes, if you want a stylish phone with a clean UI, great display, and reliable cameras.

if you want a stylish phone with a clean UI, great display, and reliable cameras. Maybe, if you care about performance, it’s good, just not exciting.

if you care about performance, it’s good, just not exciting. No, if durability, raw power, or long-term software support are top priorities.