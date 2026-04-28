Poco C85x Review: A Big Battery Phone That Won't Empty Your Wallet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Poco C85X offers smooth daily performance and gaming experiences.

Large 6.9-inch display is good for content consumption.

Big 6,300mAh battery lasts through the entire day.

Poco C85x Review: You know that feeling when your budget is fixed, the month-end is near, and you still need a phone that just works? That's exactly the kind of buyer the Poco C85x is made for. Not someone chasing specs, not someone who benchmarks for fun, just someone who needs a reliable daily driver without spending a fortune.

At around Rs 12,500, this phone walks into a crowded room and doesn't try to outshine everyone. It picks its battles, does a few things well, and makes some quiet compromises along the way. After spending enough time with it, here's the honest breakdown.

Poco C85x Review: Quick Pointers

What Works

Smooth performance for daily use and gaming

Large display, good for watching content

Big battery that lasts through the day

Minimal and clean design

What Doesn’t

Very slow charging speed

Camera quality is below average

Speakers are weak

Thick bezels affect the overall look

Poco C85x Design: Minimal, But A Bit Too Big

The design is actually one of the best parts of this phone. It has a matte finish and a clean, minimal look at the rear. At a time when many brands are experimenting with flashy and overdone designs, this feels simple and controlled.

That said, the phone is quite big. With a 6.9-inch display, I did struggle a bit while holding it, especially during one-handed usage. But the same size becomes a plus when you’re watching videos or scrolling for long periods.

The phone also has noticeable bezels, which might bother you if you prefer a more modern, edge-to-edge look.

Poco C85x Display: Smooth, But Not Perfect

The display is large and comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, which actually makes a difference. Scrolling feels smooth, and during gaming, it adds to the overall experience.

However, I did notice occasional lag while watching short videos. At first, I thought it was the content itself, but after noticing it multiple times, it felt like a device-side issue.



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Speakers are another weak point. The sound output is low and lacks depth, which slightly affects the content-watching experience.

Poco C85x Performance: Surprisingly Stable

Performance is where the phone does well. It runs on a 5G octa-core processor, and during my usage, I didn’t face any major issues.

I played BGMI, and the game ran smoothly without noticeable lag. There were no heating issues either, which is a good sign. For a phone in this price range, the performance feels reliable and consistent for both gaming and everyday tasks.

Poco C85x Camera: Just About Manageable

The camera is probably the weakest area of this phone. On paper, it offers a 32MP dual AI rear camera and an 8MP front camera, but the actual output doesn’t match expectations.

Photos often looked grainy and slightly unnatural. It works for basic use, but if camera quality is important to you, this might not be the right choice.

Poco C85x Battery & Charging: Good Battery, Slow Charging

The phone packs a 6,300mAh battery, which easily lasts through the day. That part is solid.

But the charging speed is where things fall apart. It supports 15W charging, and it took me around two and a half hours to fully charge the phone. There’s also 7.5W wired reverse charging, which is a nice addition, but doesn’t really make up for the slow charging speed.

Poco C85x Final Verdict

The Poco C85x is a mixed bag. It gets the basics right, good performance, a big display, and strong battery life. But it also comes with clear compromises like slow charging, weak speakers, and average camera performance.

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If you’re someone who prioritises performance and battery over everything else, this phone makes sense. But if you want a more balanced experience, especially in camera and charging, you might want to explore other options.