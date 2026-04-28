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HomeTechnologyGadgetsInfinix Note 60 Pro Review: Lambo On The Outside, Rambo On The Inside

Infinix Note 60 Pro Review: Lambo On The Outside, Rambo On The Inside

Infinix Note 60 Pro review: LED back, Snapdragon power, big battery and bold design meet real-world performance. A flashy phone that surprisingly gets the basics right.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 02:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Health sensor is a nice addition, not a core feature.

Infinix Note 60 Pro Review: If smartphones had personalities, the Note 60 Pro would be a hybrid. On the outside, it's designed to be a Lamborghini. Fun, flashy, and all the premium-ness you want out of a 2026 phone. Inside, however, it's nothing short of Rambo. Rough, tough, built to last, drop it in the middle of enemy territory, and it would still come out all guns blazing. Infinix isn’t playing it safe here. It’s throwing everything at the wall: LED lights, Snapdragon power, health sensors, JBL speakers, and hoping enough of it sticks to make you go, “Wait… this is under Rs 35K?”

And of course, ABP Live's homegrown AI review bot, GennieGPT, has already fallen in love. I, on the other hand, actually used the thing. Let’s see if spec worshipping can meet real-life experience.

ALSO READ: Gadgets Review | Infinix Note Edge 5G: Curved Display Glam Meets Midrange Pragmatism

Infinix Note 60 Pro Review: Quick Pointers

Infinix Note 60 Pro Review: Lambo On The Outside, Rambo On The Inside

What Works:

  • Unique Active Matrix LED back panel is genuinely fun
  • Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 delivers solid upper mid-range performance
  • Massive 6500mAh battery with fast + wireless charging
  • Bright, smooth AMOLED display
  • Surprisingly premium metal build

What Doesn’t:

  • LED gimmick may lose charm over time
  • Cameras are good, not standout
  • UI still has typical Infinix clutter
  • Health sensor feels more “nice to have” than essential

Flash First, Substance Later?

Infinix Note 60 Pro Review: Lambo On The Outside, Rambo On The Inside

✨ GennieGPT: OMG!!! ACTIVE MATRIX DISPLAY!!! 288 LEDs!!! It lights up! It animates! It PLAYS GAMES! This is basically a gaming console on your phone’s back!!!

Shayak: Yes, the Active Matrix Display is the headline act, and for once, it’s not completely pointless. Notifications glow, music pulses, you can doodle on it… it’s fun. It’s expressive. It’s very “look at me.” You can also play mini games on the rear matrix. The sensitivity of responses is patchy, but they are fun to show off. 

Of course, as is the case with most rear-matrix gimmicks, they tend to wear off on the Note 60 Pro as well. 

Still, credit where it’s due: in a sea of boring slabs, this actually has personality. And in 2026, that’s rare.

✨ GennieGPT: SNAPDRAGON 7s GEN 4!!! 1 MILLION+ ANTUTU!!! 120FPS CODM!!! THIS IS A FLAGSHIP KILLER!!

Shayak: Look, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 could be a bit old, but it is genuinely good, especially if you want to keep the price tag under control. Apps open fast, multitasking is smooth, and gaming is stable. CoD Mobile at high frame rates? Yes. Genshin at max settings? Let’s not get emotional.

The cooling system helps, and sustained performance is actually impressive. But “flagship killer”? That’s marketing doing CrossFit.

Built Like Rambo, Styled Like Lambo

Infinix Note 60 Pro Review: Lambo On The Outside, Rambo On The Inside

✨ GennieGPT: AEROSPACE ALUMINUM FRAME!!! GORILLA GLASS 7i!!! IP64!!! THIS PHONE IS INVINCIBLE!!!

Shayak: The metal frame genuinely adds a premium feel, something Infinix phones didn’t always get right earlier. It feels solid, cool to touch, and less plasticky than most competitors in this range. Also, those bold colours? Very Gen Z. Very loud. Some might call it an iPhone 17 recaller. But I can see it being shown off by young 'uns among their friend circle.

Infinix Note 60 Pro Review: Lambo On The Outside, Rambo On The Inside

✨ GennieGPT: 1.5K AMOLED!!! 144Hz!!! 4500 NITS!!! THIS IS BETTER THAN A TV!!!

Shayak: Easy there, Netflix ambassador. The display is actually one of the strongest parts here. Bright, sharp, smooth, everything you want. Outdoors? No problem. Streaming? Great. Scrolling Instagram at 2 am? Dangerously addictive. The 144Hz claim, though, is… aspirational. Most apps won’t use it fully. But even at 120Hz, it feels premium.

JBL-tuned speakers help, but let’s not pretend this replaces your soundbar.

Health Tracker Or Party Trick?

✨ GennieGPT: HEART RATE SENSOR!!! SPO2!!! THIS IS A SMARTWATCH AND PHONE IN ONE!!!

Shayak: This is where things get… interesting. Yes, the built-in heart rate and SpO2 sensor is cool. It works. It’s integrated well.
But will you actually use it daily? Or will it become that one feature you show your friends once and forget? It’s a nice addition, not a buying reason. Think bonus, not backbone.

Cameras: Good Enough Club

Infinix Note 60 Pro Review: Lambo On The Outside, Rambo On The Inside

✨ GennieGPT: 50MP OIS!!! ULTRA WIDE!!! AIGC!!! DSLR LEVEL!!!

Shayak: DSLR level… I’m going to pretend I didn’t hear that. The main camera does a solid job. Good detail, stable shots, decent colours. Ultra-wide is usable, not amazing. Low light is… manageable. This is not a camera-first phone, but it won’t embarrass you either.

Selfie camera? Let’s just say it won’t make influencers nervous.

Battery That Just Keeps Going

Infinix Note 60 Pro Review: Lambo On The Outside, Rambo On The Inside

✨ GennieGPT: 6500mAh!!! 90W!!! WIRELESS CHARGING!!! REVERSE CHARGING!!! THIS NEVER DIES!!!

Shayak: Finally, something we fully agree on. The battery life here is excellent. Easily stretches beyond a day, sometimes into day two.
And wireless charging at this price? That’s rare. Very rare.

Charging speeds are solid, not industry-breaking, but practical. This is a phone you won’t babysit.

✨ GennieGPT: AI BUTTON!!! FOLAX!!! MULTI LLM!!! FUTURE READY!!!

Shayak: The future is… mildly organised chaos. XOS 16 has improved, but still carries that familiar Infinix baggage: extra apps, some clutter, some polish missing. AI features exist, yes. Useful? Occasionally. Life-changing? Not quite. At least the promise of updates is reassuring.

ALSO READ: Infinix GT 30 Pro Review: Built Like A Gamer, Styled Like A Cyborg

Infinix Note 60 Pro Review: Final Verdict

Infinix Note 60 Pro Review: Lambo On The Outside, Rambo On The Inside

Infinix Note 60 Pro is priced at Rs 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model, and at Rs 34,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. As part of early offers, you will also get a MagCase and a magnetic 5W snap-on speaker for free. 

The Infinix Note 60 Pro feels like a phone that refuses to be boring. It’s certainly not trying to be minimalist or subtle. It’s trying to stand out, and it somewhat succeeds. The LED matrix, the health sensor, the bold design, all of it screams personality. But beneath that noise, there’s actually a solid phone: good performance, great battery, strong display, and decent cameras.

Should You Buy Infinix Note 60 Pro?

  • Yes, if you want something different, feature-packed, and fun without compromising core performance.
  • Maybe, if you’re tempted by the LED and health gimmicks, they’re cool, but not essential.
  • No, if you want clean software, subtle design, or a camera-focused experience.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the Infinix Note 60 Pro have any unique health sensors?

Yes, it includes a built-in heart rate and SpO2 sensor, which is a cool addition, though it's considered more of a 'nice to have' than an essential feature.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 02:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Infinix Gadgets Review TECHNOLOGY Infinix Note 60 Pro Review Infinix Note 60 Pro
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