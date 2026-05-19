iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, & Ultra Fold Announcement Could Happen On These Two Dates

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 18 Pro lineup expected fall 2026, standard model 2027.

Fall 2026 event may feature iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, Ultra.

Announcements likely September 9 or 14, following Labour Day.

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple is expected to pull the curtain back on the iPhone 18 Pro lineup this fall, staying true to the annual September schedule it has maintained for years. The upcoming lineup is shaping up to look different from previous years, with the standard iPhone 18 model reportedly pushed to an early 2027 release. That means Apple's fall 2026 event could centre around the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a new iPhone Ultra.

There is also some possibility of an iPhone Air joining the mix, though reports on that remain unclear. Here is a breakdown of when the announcement and release could happen.

When Could Apple Announce The iPhone 18 Pro?

Apple has kept its iPhone announcement schedule remarkably consistent over the years. The last three unveilings all landed around the second week of September:

2025: Tuesday, September 9

2024: Monday, September 9

2023: Tuesday, September 12

This year, however, Labour Day falls on September 7, which is later than usual. Apple traditionally announces new iPhones the week after Labour Day, which would point to Monday, September 14, as the most likely date. That said, a September 9 announcement is also possible.

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In 2022, Apple unveiled new iPhones just two days after Labour Day, so an early September date cannot be ruled out entirely.

What Are The Expected iPhone 18 Pro Release & Pre-Order Dates?

Once Apple announces a new iPhone, the release pattern is fairly predictable. Pre-orders typically open the Friday of the same week as the event, and units ship to buyers the Friday of the following week.

If the announcement falls on September 14, pre-orders would likely open September 18, with delivery expected by September 25. If Apple goes with September 9 instead, pre-orders would open September 11, and shipping would begin September 18.

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This pattern holds up when looking at recent launches. The iPhone 17 was announced on September 9, 2025, with pre-orders starting September 12 and deliveries on September 19.

The iPhone 16 followed the same rhythm in 2024, announced September 9, pre-orders September 13, and was available to buyers by September 20.