Apple traditionally announces new iPhones in the second week of September. This year, the most likely date for the iPhone 18 Pro announcement is Monday, September 14, though September 9 is also possible.
iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, & Ultra Fold Announcement Could Happen On These Two Dates
Apple is set to pull the curtain on its 2026 iPhone lineup this fall, but this year's event looks unlike anything the company has done before.
- iPhone 18 Pro lineup expected fall 2026, standard model 2027.
- Fall 2026 event may feature iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, Ultra.
- Announcements likely September 9 or 14, following Labour Day.
iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple is expected to pull the curtain back on the iPhone 18 Pro lineup this fall, staying true to the annual September schedule it has maintained for years. The upcoming lineup is shaping up to look different from previous years, with the standard iPhone 18 model reportedly pushed to an early 2027 release. That means Apple's fall 2026 event could centre around the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a new iPhone Ultra.
There is also some possibility of an iPhone Air joining the mix, though reports on that remain unclear. Here is a breakdown of when the announcement and release could happen.
When Could Apple Announce The iPhone 18 Pro?
Apple has kept its iPhone announcement schedule remarkably consistent over the years. The last three unveilings all landed around the second week of September:
- 2025: Tuesday, September 9
- 2024: Monday, September 9
- 2023: Tuesday, September 12
This year, however, Labour Day falls on September 7, which is later than usual. Apple traditionally announces new iPhones the week after Labour Day, which would point to Monday, September 14, as the most likely date. That said, a September 9 announcement is also possible.
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In 2022, Apple unveiled new iPhones just two days after Labour Day, so an early September date cannot be ruled out entirely.
What Are The Expected iPhone 18 Pro Release & Pre-Order Dates?
Once Apple announces a new iPhone, the release pattern is fairly predictable. Pre-orders typically open the Friday of the same week as the event, and units ship to buyers the Friday of the following week.
If the announcement falls on September 14, pre-orders would likely open September 18, with delivery expected by September 25. If Apple goes with September 9 instead, pre-orders would open September 11, and shipping would begin September 18.
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This pattern holds up when looking at recent launches. The iPhone 17 was announced on September 9, 2025, with pre-orders starting September 12 and deliveries on September 19.
The iPhone 16 followed the same rhythm in 2024, announced September 9, pre-orders September 13, and was available to buyers by September 20.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When is the iPhone 18 Pro lineup expected to be announced?
When will the iPhone 18 Pro models be released?
Following the typical release pattern, pre-orders for the iPhone 18 Pro are expected to open the Friday after the announcement, with deliveries commencing the following Friday.
Will there be a standard iPhone 18 model released in the fall?
No, the standard iPhone 18 model is reportedly delayed and is expected to be released in early 2027, not in the fall lineup.
What other iPhone models might be part of the fall 2026 event?
The fall 2026 event could feature the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a new iPhone Ultra. There's also a possibility of an iPhone Air.