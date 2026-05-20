CM Vijay Gets Warning From CPI(M) Over Cabinet Berths To AIDMK: 'Will Reconsider Support'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CPI(M) warns Chief Minister Vijay against AIADMK cabinet inclusion.

AIADMK split aided Vijay's government during trust vote.

Left parties oppose AIADMK due to ideological differences.

AIADMK faces deepening internal crisis with MLA disqualifications.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday faced a sharp warning from one of his key alliance partners, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), over reports that the AIADMK could be accommodated in the newly formed state Cabinet.

The warning comes just days after Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) formed the government following a closely fought Assembly election in which the party secured 108 seats, 10 short of the majority mark in the 234-member House.

The CPI(M), which extended support to the TVK-led coalition, indicated that any move to include the AIADMK in the Cabinet could put the alliance under strain.

CPI(M) Issues Direct Warning to Vijay

CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam said the party would reconsider its support to the government if AIADMK leaders were inducted into the Cabinet.

“We strongly believe that the chief minister will not take such a decision. If he decides to include the AIADMK in the Cabinet, we will reconsider our support,” Shanmugam said.

His remarks highlighted growing unease within sections of the ruling coalition amid speculation over possible political accommodation for a faction of the AIADMK.

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AIADMK Split Helped TVK During Trust Vote

The controversy follows a split within the AIADMK after a section of the party backed Vijay’s government during the trust vote held on May 11.

A faction comprising 25 AIADMK MLAs, led by S P Velumani and C Ve Shanmugam, supported the TVK government ahead of the floor test. However, another group of 22 legislators loyal to party chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) opposed the motion.

The division within the AIADMK ultimately strengthened Vijay’s numbers in the Assembly and eased the pressure on the newly formed government.

Vijay Government Wins Trust Vote

Vijay won the trust vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly with the support of 144 MLAs.

Apart from TVK legislators, the government received backing from Congress, CPI(M), Communist Party of India (CPI), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), taking the coalition tally beyond the required majority mark of 117.

The support from the AIADMK rebel faction further boosted the ruling alliance during the crucial floor test.

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Ideological Differences at Core of Left’s Opposition

The Left parties in Tamil Nadu have historically maintained strong opposition to the AIADMK over ideological differences.

CPI(M) leaders have frequently criticised the AIADMK for its perceived proximity to the BJP and for supporting several NDA government policies at the Centre.

Political observers believe that any formal inclusion of AIADMK leaders in the Cabinet could create friction within the alliance, particularly among Left parties that supported Vijay during government formation.

AIADMK Internal Crisis Deepens

Meanwhile, the political crisis within the AIADMK continues to intensify.

Rival factions of the party last week approached Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar seeking the disqualification of each other’s MLAs after the party split over extending support to the TVK government.