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HomeNewsWorldXi, Putin Hold High-Stakes Beijing Summit Days After Trump’s China Visit: WATCH

Xi, Putin Hold High-Stakes Beijing Summit Days After Trump’s China Visit: WATCH

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a high-profile summit in Beijing on Wednesday, days after US President Donald Trump’s visit to China.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 20 May 2026 10:20 AM (IST)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on Wednesday for the closely watched Beijing Summit, just days after U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to China, in a diplomatic development likely to draw global attention.

The two leaders met at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, where Xi welcomed Putin with a warm handshake before an elaborate official ceremony unfolded in the Chinese capital.

Putin and Xi inspected an honour guard and waved at cheering children holding Chinese and Russian flags. Soldiers later performed a goose-step march as a military band played during the formal welcome ceremony.

Carefully Watched Diplomatic Optics

As the two leaders entered the Great Hall of the People to begin talks, observers noted that Xi and Putin did not pause midway on the steps to exchange remarks while facing the square, a gesture Xi often makes with visiting leaders during official receptions.

The summit comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions and growing international scrutiny over the deepening strategic partnership between Beijing and Moscow.

The meeting is also being closely compared with Trump’s recent visit to China, with analysts watching for both symbolic and policy signals emerging from the Xi-Putin engagement.

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Xi Calls for Stronger Strategic Cooperation

During the opening remarks, Xi stressed the importance of stronger cooperation between the two countries and highlighted the depth of political trust between Beijing and Moscow.

“The two countries should assist each other’s development revitalisation,” Xi said, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

He added that China and Russia should work together to promote “a more just and reasonable global governance system”, while also noting that bilateral ties had strengthened through “deepening political mutual trust and strategic cooperation”.

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Putin Praises Bilateral Ties, Energy Partnership

Putin, in his remarks, said relations between Russia and China had reached an “unprecedented level” and described the partnership as an important factor for global stability.

The Russian president also invited Xi to visit Russia next year, signalling continued high-level engagement between the two nations.

Highlighting economic cooperation, Putin said trade and broader economic ties between the countries were showing “good dynamics”. He also emphasised that Russia remained a reliable energy supplier amid the ongoing Middle East crisis.

The Xi-Putin meeting comes against the backdrop of continuing tensions between Russia and the West over the Ukraine war, as well as broader shifts in global alliances and trade relationships.

Before You Go

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About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 10:20 AM (IST)
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Vladimir Putin XI Jinping Beijing Summit
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