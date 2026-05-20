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HomeNewsWorldUS, Israel Backed Ahmadinejad As Post-Khamenei Face Of Iran? Trump’s Regime-Change Plan Under Spotlight

US, Israel Backed Ahmadinejad As Post-Khamenei Face Of Iran? Trump’s Regime-Change Plan Under Spotlight

Reports claim Donald Trump’s Iran strategy considered Mahmoud Ahmadinejad for a transition role after strikes targeting Iran’s leadership.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 20 May 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • U.S. and Israeli officials considered Ahmadinejad for Iran leadership.
  • Military strikes targeted Iran's leadership and prompted political change.
  • Israeli strike injured Ahmadinejad, hindering transition plans.
  • Strategy faces scrutiny over Ahmadinejad's controversial past.

A reported plan linked to U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli officials to reshape Iran’s leadership after military strikes against the country has drawn fresh scrutiny, particularly over the alleged consideration of former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad as a possible political figure in a post-conflict government.

According to reports attributed to The New York Times, the strategy emerged after coordinated American and Israeli military operations targeted Iran’s leadership structure, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The offensive reportedly aimed not only at weakening Iran militarily but also at triggering political change from within the Islamic Republic.

Ahmadinejad Reportedly Considered For Transition Role

In the aftermath of the attacks, Trump publicly suggested that Iran’s future leadership should come “from within” the country rather than through direct foreign intervention. Behind the scenes, however, reports indicated that Israeli officials had explored the possibility of Ahmadinejad playing a role in a transitional political framework.

The reported discussions surprised observers because Ahmadinejad built his political identity on hardline anti-American and anti-Israel positions during his presidency between 2005 and 2013. He became internationally known for inflammatory rhetoric and strong backing of Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Despite later falling out with influential clerical figures in Iran and facing restrictions from the Guardian Council, Ahmadinejad remained a deeply polarizing figure both domestically and internationally.

ALSO READ: Trump Warns Iran Of ‘Another Big Hit’ Hours After Tehran Threatens ‘New Tools And Methods’

Israeli Strike Reportedly Injured Ahmadinejad

The reported plan allegedly began to collapse during the opening phase of the conflict on February 28, when an Israeli strike hit Ahmadinejad’s residence in Tehran.

According to the report, the operation was intended to remove him from house arrest conditions and facilitate his involvement in a broader political transition effort. Instead, the strike reportedly injured Ahmadinejad and left him unwilling to cooperate with any regime-change initiative.

Since the incident, Ahmadinejad has largely disappeared from public view, and details regarding his condition or whereabouts remain unclear.

Israeli intelligence agency Mossad declined to comment on the claims.

ALSO READ: Modi-Trump Meeting Scheduled Next Month? Macron’s G7 Invite Fuels Buzz Over High-Stakes Talks

Questions Raised Over Regime-Change Strategy

The revelations have intensified debate over the risks behind the alleged joint strategy pursued by Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Critics questioned the logic of relying on Ahmadinejad as a potential political alternative, given his history of suppressing dissent and promoting hardline revolutionary policies during his time in office.

Before You Go

War Watch: JD Vance Warns Iran of ‘Plan B’ as Tehran Threatens Strong Response to Any US Military Strike

Frequently Asked Questions

What concerns have been raised about this alleged regime-change strategy?

Critics question the logic of relying on figures like Ahmadinejad, given his past policies, and some US officials doubted his ability to be a 'pragmatist' for post-conflict Iran.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Ali Khamenei Donald Trump. Iran US War Mahmoud Ahmadinejad
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