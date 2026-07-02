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English NewsTechnologyGadgetsiPhone 17 For Rs 22,000 Less This Week, But Should You Wait For iPhone 18?

iPhone 17 For Rs 22,000 Less This Week, But Should You Wait For iPhone 18?

Flipkart and Amazon are both cutting iPhone 17 prices this week. But with iPhone 18 expected to cost significantly more, this sale could matter more than most.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 05:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Flipkart and Amazon sales offer major iPhone 17 discounts.
  • Upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models expect substantial price increases.
  • Current deals offer last chance for existing iPhone 17 pricing.

If you have been waiting to buy an iPhone 17, this week might be the right time to act. Flipkart's GOAT Sale and Amazon's Prime Day are both starting July 4, and both platforms are lining up notable discounts on the iPhone 17 series. Flipkart has listed the iPhone 17 at Rs 70,900, the iPhone 17 Pro at Rs 1,12,900, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max at Rs 1,27,900, with each model seeing up to Rs 22,000 off its launch price. 

Amazon is also matching the Rs 1,12,900 price on the iPhone 17 Pro and is expected to announce more deals once the sale goes live.

Why iPhone 17 Deals Right Now Could Matter More Than Usual

The timing of these discounts is worth paying attention to. Recent leaks and analyst notes suggest that Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models could come with significant price hikes due to rising component costs. Indian prices for the iPhone 18 Pro could potentially cross Rs 1.45 lakh, while the Pro Max variant might exceed Rs 1.60 lakh. 

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Apple has already raised prices on Macs, iPads, and other products, which adds weight to these projections. For buyers considering an upgrade, the current iPhone 17 deals may be the last chance to pick up an Apple flagship before pricing moves higher with the next generation, expected in September.

How Flipkart & Amazon Deals Compare For iPhone 17 Buyers

Both platforms are offering bank card benefits on top of the listed prices. Flipkart's GOAT Sale includes a 10% discount for ICICI, Bank of Baroda, and HSBC cardholders, along with exchange bonuses and early access for Flipkart Plus and Black members. 

Amazon Prime Day pricing on the iPhone 17 Pro comes with 10% off for select SBI and Axis Bank cardholders, plus expected exchange and EMI options. While Flipkart's iPhone 17 price is slightly above its all-time low of Rs 69,255, the overall offers remain competitive given the current market conditions.

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Looking ahead, if iPhone 18 prices rise as projected, iPhone 17 pricing could also trend upward after these sales, particularly if supply tightens. Buyers who wait may end up paying more for both the current and next-generation models. 

Alternatively, if demand for the iPhone 18 surges, retailers may offer smaller, targeted iPhone 17 discounts later to move remaining stock. Either way, the July sales are shaping up to be among the most aggressive pricing seen on the iPhone 17 series for some time.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where can I find discounts on the iPhone 17 series?

Flipkart's GOAT Sale and Amazon's Prime Day both start on July 4, offering notable discounts on the iPhone 17 series. This week is the right time to act if you're looking to buy.

What are the discounted prices for iPhone 17 models during these sales?

Flipkart has listed the iPhone 17 at Rs 70,900, the iPhone 17 Pro at Rs 1,12,900, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max at Rs 1,27,900. Amazon is also matching the iPhone 17 Pro price.

Why are current iPhone 17 deals considered more important than usual?

Upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models may see significant price hikes due to rising component costs. These deals might be the last chance to get an Apple flagship before prices increase.

Are there additional bank card benefits on these iPhone 17 deals?

Yes, Flipkart offers 10% off for ICICI, Bank of Baroda, and HSBC cardholders. Amazon provides 10% off for select SBI and Axis Bank cardholders, plus exchange/EMI options.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 05:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gadgets IPhone 17 TECHNOLOGY
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