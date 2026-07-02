Have You Seen iPhone 18 Pro's New Colour Yet? These Leaked Images Are Worth A Look

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tata Electronics breach revealed iPhone 18 Pro drop test videos.

Leaks showed Cherry Red as iPhone 18 Pro's finalized color.

Details included smaller Dynamic Island, rejected burgundy color.

Apple has not commented on partner's ongoing data breach.

iPhone 18 Pro Leaks: A data breach at Tata Electronics, one of Apple's key manufacturing partners, has led to a series of leaks around the iPhone 18 Pro. Videos of the unreleased device undergoing internal drop testing have already surfaced online. Now, fresh leaks are revealing more details, including what the new iPhone 18 Pro colours could look like, and a closer look at the smaller Dynamic Island that is expected to come with the device.

What Do The iPhone 18 Pro Colour Leaks Show?

Leaker EarlyAppleLeaks shared images on X showing what is claimed to be the "Cherry Red" iPhone 18 Pro. Alongside the red option, the leaker also posted images of an older "burgundy" colour that has been referenced in several earlier leaks.

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Lots of files have surfaced from the TATA, thousands of files regarding iPhone 18 Pro, along with this.



Seemingly depicting a cherry red iPhone.



Some files are too sensitive to share here, so I’ve created a discord server.https://t.co/yb9NKDOSiW pic.twitter.com/TW0zgrMkqE — Early Apple (@earlyappleleaks) June 30, 2026

This was the older "bergundy" color referenced in many leaks.

The other image I posted is the new "Cherry" red in testing, and is likely final. https://t.co/aHTlBTWBi3 pic.twitter.com/HWzKWxDBTn — Early Apple (@earlyappleleaks) June 30, 2026

According to the leaker, the burgundy shade was part of CMF (Colour, Material, and Finish) testing but did not make it to final production. The "Cherry Red" colour, on the other hand, is said to have been finalised for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup.

What Else Has Been Revealed About The iPhone 18 Pro?

Beyond the colours, the Tata Electronics breach has already pushed out other details about the upcoming iPhone. Earlier leaks included videos of the iPhone 18 Pro going through internal drop tests, giving an early look at the device before any official announcement from Apple.

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The breach has put confidential files related to the iPhone 18 Pro in circulation, and more details are continuing to surface as a result. Apple has not made any official comment on the leaks or the breach at its manufacturing partner's facility.