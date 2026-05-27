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HomeCitiesWoman Isolated In Bengaluru Over Suspected Ebola Symptoms, Tests Sent To Pune

Woman Isolated In Bengaluru Over Suspected Ebola Symptoms, Tests Sent To Pune

A 28-year-old woman from Uganda has been isolated at Bengaluru’s Epidemic Diseases Hospital after developing mild body ache following her arrival in India on May 23.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 27 May 2026 09:54 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ugandan woman in Bengaluru hospital for Ebola surveillance.
  • Mild body ache prompted precautionary health measures.
  • Samples sent to National Institute of Virology for testing.
  • No confirmed Ebola case; woman remains stable.

A 28-year-old woman from Uganda has been isolated at a government hospital in Bengaluru after developing mild body ache days after arriving in India, prompting precautionary Ebola surveillance measures as health authorities await laboratory test results.

The woman arrived at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on May 23 after travelling from Uganda via Ahmedabad. Officials monitoring passengers arriving from Ebola-affected regions later noticed signs of fatigue and mild symptoms, following which she was shifted to the state-run Epidemic Diseases Hospital in Indiranagar. 

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday clarified that no Ebola Virus Disease case had been confirmed in India and said the woman remained stable under observation.

Samples Sent to National Institute of Virology

In a statement, the Centre said it was closely monitoring the evolving Ebola situation following recent outbreaks reported in parts of Africa.

Officials confirmed that samples collected from the woman had been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for testing. The results are expected within the next two days.

Bengaluru District Surgeon and Medical Superintendent of the Epidemic Diseases Hospital, Anil Kumar, said the woman did not display symptoms during airport screening but continued to remain under watch because of her travel history.

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Woman Under Observation as Protocol Continues

“She developed a mild body ache after which samples were collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune,” the official said, according to Hindustan Times.

He added that the woman had not developed any additional symptoms and remained under observation at the hospital. As part of standard protocol, a repeat test will also be conducted after 48 hours of observation.

Health department officials said the traveller had initially checked into a hotel after arriving in Bengaluru before authorities shifted her to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

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Karnataka, Centre Continue Surveillance Measures

Ritvik Ranjanam Pandey, principal secretary of Karnataka’s health department, said officials were still trying to determine whether the symptoms had any connection to Ebola.

“At this stage, there is no clarity on whether the symptoms are linked to Ebola. Since she appeared fatigued during screening, airport health officials decided to send her samples for examination,” he said.

The Centre said surveillance and screening operations were continuing at designated entry points and across the public health system in coordination with the Karnataka government and other agencies, in line with World Health Organisation guidelines.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is a woman from Uganda under observation in a Bengaluru hospital?

She is under observation as a precautionary measure due to her travel history from Uganda and the development of mild symptoms like fatigue and body ache.

Have any Ebola cases been confirmed in India?

No, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has clarified that no Ebola Virus Disease case has been confirmed in India.

Where were the samples from the woman sent for testing?

Samples collected from the woman have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for testing.

What symptoms did the woman display that led to her observation?

She initially appeared fatigued during airport screening and later developed a mild body ache, prompting further observation and testing.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 May 2026 09:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru Ebola
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