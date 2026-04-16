Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
APBoardResultsAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyGadgetsiPhone Fold Leaks: 10 Reasons You Might Not Care About iPhone 18 Pro Max

iPhone Fold Leaks: 10 Reasons You Might Not Care About iPhone 18 Pro Max

The iPhone Fold leaks suggest Apple’s foldable could change upgrade decisions. Here are 10 reasons you might skip the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 01:44 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Apple's rumored iPhone Fold may launch with a 7.58-inch foldable display.
  • It is expected to feature a triple 48MP camera system and 16GB RAM.
  • An under-display camera and IP68 rating suggest enhanced design and durability.

iPhone Fold Leaks: Foldable phones have been around for a while, but Apple has stayed out of the category so far. That could finally change in 2026. The iPhone Fold is expected to bring Apple’s take on a foldable device with a mix of premium hardware and software optimisation. iPhone Fold is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 series, and while Apple fans are on their toes for the iPhone 18 Pro, this new device might make them think twice.  Leaks and early specifications give us a fair idea of what to expect; the real question is whether it is worth waiting for. 

Based on the current details, this device could offer several upgrades that go beyond just a folding screen.

What Makes The iPhone Fold Worth Waiting For?

A Larger Foldable Display That Feels Like A Tablet

The iPhone Fold is expected to feature a 7.58-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This means smoother scrolling, better visuals, and a more immersive experience for watching videos or multitasking. The near 4:3 aspect ratio also makes it more practical for reading and productivity tasks.

Dual Display Setup For Better Flexibility

Apart from the main folding screen, there could be a 5.25-inch secondary display. This outer screen allows users to quickly check notifications, take calls, or use apps without unfolding the device every time.

Flagship-Level Camera System With Triple 48MP Sensors

The phone is likely to come with three 48MP cameras, including wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses. This setup suggests Apple is not compromising on camera performance despite the foldable form factor.

Under Display Front Camera For A Clean Look

One of the expected highlights is an under-display front camera. This helps eliminate visible cutouts on the main screen, offering a more seamless viewing experience.

Powerful Performance With 16GB RAM

The iPhone Fold is tipped to include 16GB RAM, which would be a big jump compared to current iPhones. This should improve multitasking, especially when using multiple apps on the large screen.

Massive 512GB Storage For Heavy Users

With 512GB internal storage, users will have enough space for apps, high-resolution videos, and large files. This is particularly useful for those who plan to use the device for work and entertainment.

Advanced Connectivity Including 5G And WiFi Hotspot

The device is expected to support 5G, along with WiFi hotspot and Bluetooth 5.4. This ensures faster internet speeds and improved connectivity across devices.

Premium Display Features With HDR10+ And Dolby Vision

Support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision means better colour accuracy and contrast. Combined with peak brightness of up to 2000 nits, the display should perform well even in bright outdoor conditions.

Durable Build With IP68 Water Resistance

Foldable phones often raise concerns about durability, but an IP68 rating suggests improved resistance to water and dust. This could make the device more reliable for everyday use.

iPhone FolFast Charging And Wireless Charging Support

The iPhone Fold is expected to support both fast charging and wireless charging. This ensures convenience, especially for users who are always on the move.

Overall, the iPhone Fold looks promising, and since all of the information is just based on leaks and rumours, you should take it with a pinch of salt.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the iPhone Fold expected to be released?

The iPhone Fold is expected to launch in 2026, potentially alongside the iPhone 18 series.

What is the expected display size of the iPhone Fold?

The main foldable display is expected to be 7.58 inches with a 120Hz refresh rate, and there might be a 5.25-inch secondary display.

What kind of camera system will the iPhone Fold have?

It's likely to feature a triple 48MP camera system, including wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses, suggesting no compromise on camera performance.

Will the iPhone Fold have good performance and storage?

The device is tipped to have 16GB of RAM for improved multitasking and 512GB of internal storage for ample space.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 16 Apr 2026 01:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gadgets Foldable IPhone IPhone Fold IPhone Foldable TECHNOLOGY IPhone 18 Leaks
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Gadgets
iPhone Fold Leaks: 10 Reasons You Might Not Care About iPhone 18 Pro Max
iPhone Fold Leaks: 10 Reasons You Might Not Care About iPhone 18 Pro Max
Gadgets
Will iPhone 18 Pro Be Any Different From iPhone 17 Pro? Here's What You Need To Know
Will iPhone 18 Pro Be Any Different From iPhone 17 Pro? Here's What You Need To Know
Gadgets
Get iPhone 15 Pro For Rs 59,000 Cheaper: Here's How To Claim This Deal
Get iPhone 15 Pro For Rs 59,000 Cheaper: Here's How To Claim This Deal
Gadgets
Xiaomi Redmi A7 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi A5: Here Is Which One Makes More Sense For You
Xiaomi Redmi A7 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi A5: Here Is Which One Makes More Sense For You
Advertisement

Videos

UPDATE: Lok Sabha Voting Continues on Women Reservation & Delimitation Bills Amid Protest
BREAKING: Parliament Clash Over Women’s Reservation and Delimitation Bills Intensifies
LOK SABHA DEBATE: Owaisi opposes women’s reservation bill, cites federalism and representation
LOK SABHA: Rule 72 debate triggers sharp clash over women’s reservation bill
PARLIAMENT BEGINS: Lok Sabha opens with tributes, tense debate expected on 3 key bills today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Devyani Jaipuria
Devyani Jaipuria
Menstrual Hygiene Education In Schools: How Supreme Court’s Decision Will Improve Girls’ Health, Attendance And Equality
Opinion
Embed widget