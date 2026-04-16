iPhone Fold Leaks: 10 Reasons You Might Not Care About iPhone 18 Pro Max

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Apple's rumored iPhone Fold may launch with a 7.58-inch foldable display.

It is expected to feature a triple 48MP camera system and 16GB RAM.

An under-display camera and IP68 rating suggest enhanced design and durability.

iPhone Fold Leaks: Foldable phones have been around for a while, but Apple has stayed out of the category so far. That could finally change in 2026. The iPhone Fold is expected to bring Apple’s take on a foldable device with a mix of premium hardware and software optimisation. iPhone Fold is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 series, and while Apple fans are on their toes for the iPhone 18 Pro, this new device might make them think twice. Leaks and early specifications give us a fair idea of what to expect; the real question is whether it is worth waiting for.

Based on the current details, this device could offer several upgrades that go beyond just a folding screen.

What Makes The iPhone Fold Worth Waiting For?

A Larger Foldable Display That Feels Like A Tablet

The iPhone Fold is expected to feature a 7.58-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This means smoother scrolling, better visuals, and a more immersive experience for watching videos or multitasking. The near 4:3 aspect ratio also makes it more practical for reading and productivity tasks.

Dual Display Setup For Better Flexibility

Apart from the main folding screen, there could be a 5.25-inch secondary display. This outer screen allows users to quickly check notifications, take calls, or use apps without unfolding the device every time.

Flagship-Level Camera System With Triple 48MP Sensors

The phone is likely to come with three 48MP cameras, including wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses. This setup suggests Apple is not compromising on camera performance despite the foldable form factor.

Under Display Front Camera For A Clean Look

One of the expected highlights is an under-display front camera. This helps eliminate visible cutouts on the main screen, offering a more seamless viewing experience.

Powerful Performance With 16GB RAM

The iPhone Fold is tipped to include 16GB RAM, which would be a big jump compared to current iPhones. This should improve multitasking, especially when using multiple apps on the large screen.

Massive 512GB Storage For Heavy Users

With 512GB internal storage, users will have enough space for apps, high-resolution videos, and large files. This is particularly useful for those who plan to use the device for work and entertainment.

Advanced Connectivity Including 5G And WiFi Hotspot

The device is expected to support 5G, along with WiFi hotspot and Bluetooth 5.4. This ensures faster internet speeds and improved connectivity across devices.

Premium Display Features With HDR10+ And Dolby Vision

Support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision means better colour accuracy and contrast. Combined with peak brightness of up to 2000 nits, the display should perform well even in bright outdoor conditions.

Durable Build With IP68 Water Resistance

Foldable phones often raise concerns about durability, but an IP68 rating suggests improved resistance to water and dust. This could make the device more reliable for everyday use.

iPhone FolFast Charging And Wireless Charging Support

The iPhone Fold is expected to support both fast charging and wireless charging. This ensures convenience, especially for users who are always on the move.

Overall, the iPhone Fold looks promising, and since all of the information is just based on leaks and rumours, you should take it with a pinch of salt.