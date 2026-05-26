Samsung Just Dropped The

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samsung's next foldables may debut as Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra.

The wider foldable will now be the standard Fold 8.

Galaxy Z Flip 8 and both Fold models launch July.

Samsung appears to be shaking up the naming structure of its next Galaxy Z foldable series. According to a recent leak, the lineup will look quite different from what fans are used to. The bigger change is not just about names; it is about what those names represent.

A wider foldable is coming, and instead of carrying a separate identity, it will take the core "Fold 8" slot, pushing the more premium model into "Ultra" territory.

How Is Samsung Restructuring Its Foldable Lineup?

Tipster Ice Universe, posting on Weibo, revealed that Samsung is planning a notable shift in how it names its upcoming foldable devices. The device widely referred to online as the "Galaxy Z Fold Wide" will not carry that name officially.

Instead, it will launch as the Galaxy Z Fold 8, the wider-screen foldable that Samsung is positioning to compete with the upcoming iPhone Ultra and other Android foldables featuring wider aspect ratios.

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The current-generation equivalent, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, will not have a direct successor in the traditional sense. Its spiritual replacement will be called the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, sitting above the standard Fold 8 as the higher-tier option in the lineup.

What Can You Expect From The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra?

The Fold8 Ultra is expected to bring meaningful hardware upgrades over its predecessor. Among the anticipated improvements are a larger 5,000 mAh battery and a better triple-camera setup, making it a more capable device for those who want top-end specs in a foldable form factor.

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Alongside both Fold models, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is also expected to be part of the same launch window. All three devices are reportedly set to debut in July, which aligns with Samsung's usual schedule for its second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year.