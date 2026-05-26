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HomeTechnologyGadgetsSamsung Just Dropped The "Wide" Name: Here Is What It Is Calling Its Next Foldable Instead

Samsung Just Dropped The "Wide" Name: Here Is What It Is Calling Its Next Foldable Instead

Samsung's next foldable lineup may look very different from what fans are expecting. A new leak suggests the names, and what they mean, are about to change.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 26 May 2026 01:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Samsung's next foldables may debut as Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra.
  • The wider foldable will now be the standard Fold 8.
  • Galaxy Z Flip 8 and both Fold models launch July.

Samsung appears to be shaking up the naming structure of its next Galaxy Z foldable series. According to a recent leak, the lineup will look quite different from what fans are used to. The bigger change is not just about names; it is about what those names represent. 

A wider foldable is coming, and instead of carrying a separate identity, it will take the core "Fold 8" slot, pushing the more premium model into "Ultra" territory.

How Is Samsung Restructuring Its Foldable Lineup?

Tipster Ice Universe, posting on Weibo, revealed that Samsung is planning a notable shift in how it names its upcoming foldable devices. The device widely referred to online as the "Galaxy Z Fold Wide" will not carry that name officially. 

Samsung Just Dropped The

Instead, it will launch as the Galaxy Z Fold 8, the wider-screen foldable that Samsung is positioning to compete with the upcoming iPhone Ultra and other Android foldables featuring wider aspect ratios.

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The current-generation equivalent, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, will not have a direct successor in the traditional sense. Its spiritual replacement will be called the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, sitting above the standard Fold 8 as the higher-tier option in the lineup.

What Can You Expect From The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra?

The Fold8 Ultra is expected to bring meaningful hardware upgrades over its predecessor. Among the anticipated improvements are a larger 5,000 mAh battery and a better triple-camera setup, making it a more capable device for those who want top-end specs in a foldable form factor.

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Alongside both Fold models, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is also expected to be part of the same launch window. All three devices are reportedly set to debut in July, which aligns with Samsung's usual schedule for its second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How will Samsung's next foldable lineup be named differently?

Samsung is reportedly renaming its foldables. The wider foldable will be the standard Fold 8, and the premium model will become the Fold 8 Ultra.

What is replacing the Galaxy Z Fold 7?

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will not have a direct successor. Its place will be taken by the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, positioned as the higher-tier option.

What are the expected upgrades for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra?

The Fold 8 Ultra is anticipated to feature a larger 5,000 mAh battery and an improved triple-camera setup.

When will the new Galaxy Z foldable devices be released?

The Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra, and the Galaxy Z Flip 8 are all expected to debut in July.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 01:14 PM (IST)
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Samsung Gadgets TECHNOLOGY
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