Karnataka CM Buzz Intensifies As Siddaramaiah Invites Shivakumar For Key Breakfast Meeting

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress balancing state leadership amid internal power dynamics.

Political uncertainty surrounding Karnataka’s leadership has intensified, with speculation mounting over a possible change in the chief minister’s post. Amid growing buzz about a power shift within the Congress government, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is scheduled to attend a breakfast meeting hosted by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his Kaveri residence on Thursday morning.

According to reports, Siddaramaiah could announce his resignation during the meeting, although there has been no official confirmation from the party. The development comes at a time when discussions around a leadership transition in Karnataka have once again gathered momentum.

DK Shivakumar, who is currently in Delhi, is expected to leave for Bengaluru early Thursday morning and attend the breakfast meeting at around 9 am. Later in the day, both leaders are likely to appear together at the party office in Bengaluru, further fuelling political speculation.

ALSO READ | CM Siddaramaiah Likely To Resign On Thursday, DK Shivakumar Set To Take Over

Rahul Gandhi Said to Reassure Siddaramaiah

According to ABP News sources, Rahul Gandhi held discussions with Siddaramaiah on May 26 and reportedly conveyed that stepping down as chief minister would not diminish his stature within the Congress party.

Gandhi told Siddaramaiah that the party continued to require his leadership at the national level and viewed him as its strongest Other Backward Classes (OBC) face in Karnataka. At the same time, he is believed to have suggested that a leadership change in the state could help the Congress strengthen its prospects ahead of the next Assembly election.

The conversations reportedly took place amid an extended strategy meeting held at Indira Bhavan in Delhi on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary KC Venugopal and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Leadership Change Speculation Refuses to Die Down

Speculation over a possible reshuffle in Karnataka’s Congress leadership has persisted since the government completed three years in office on May 20.

Supporters of DK Shivakumar have repeatedly referred to an alleged power-sharing understanding reached after the Congress victory in the 2023 Assembly election. According to the claims, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were expected to hold the chief minister’s post for two-and-a-half years each.

While Siddaramaiah has consistently maintained that he will complete a full five-year term as chief minister, Shivakumar has avoided making direct claims about the top post. Instead, he has repeatedly said he would abide by whatever decision the Congress leadership takes.

ALSO READ | ED Raids Kerala Ex-CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s House

Congress Balancing Political Equations

The Congress leadership now faces the challenge of balancing internal political equations while ensuring stability in Karnataka, one of the party’s key states.

Sources indicated that if Siddaramaiah continues as chief minister, the party could consider sending Shivakumar’s brother, DK Suresh, to the Rajya Sabha as part of a political accommodation formula.

Even as Congress leaders publicly maintain unity, the continuing speculation around leadership change has kept Karnataka politics on edge, with all eyes now on Thursday’s meeting between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.