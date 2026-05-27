Dalal Street Remains Volatile, All Eyes On US-Iran: Sensex Near 75,950, Nifty Nearly Flat

Indian equity markets witnessed a cautious and volatile start on Wednesday, as investors assess fresh geopolitical developments in West Asia alongside mixed global cues.

The BSE Sensex rang the opening bell near 75,950, slipping close to 50 points, while the NSE Nifty50 opened trading under 23,900, inching down a little over 20 points, as of 9:15 AM.

GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Start For Dalal Street

Early indicators pointed towards pressure on benchmark indices, with GIFT Nifty trading at 23,901, down nearly 79 points.

In the pre-open session around 9:01 AM, the Sensex declined 606.84 points, or 0.80 per cent, to 75,402.86. Meanwhile, the Nifty edged marginally higher by 9.20 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 23,922.90, indicating a mixed opening trend.

The muted trend reflects investor caution after renewed tensions between the US and Iran unsettled global sentiment despite ongoing diplomatic negotiations.

Fresh US Strikes On Iran Rattle Investor Confidence

Market sentiment came under pressure after the United States reportedly carried out strikes in southern Iran on Tuesday, raising concerns over the stability of the fragile ceasefire framework between the two nations.

The development surprised markets, especially as Washington had repeatedly indicated that negotiations were progressing and that a broader agreement could be within reach.

The escalation has once again shifted focus towards geopolitical risks and their potential impact on energy markets and global inflation.

Also Read : Cab Or Personal Car? ChatGPT Breaks Down Noida-Gurugram Commute Costs As Petrol Crosses Rs 100

Oil Prices Volatile As Traders Track Iran Talks

Crude oil prices remained highly volatile as investors monitored developments in the US-Iran relationship.

Brent crude futures slipped 0.75 per cent to around $98.83 per barrel in early trade after erasing gains from the previous session. Markets are now closely watching whether diplomatic talks can prevent further disruptions to energy supply routes in the region.

Oil prices continue to remain a key variable for Indian markets, given their direct impact on inflation, fiscal balances, and corporate margins.

Asian Markets Rally Despite Geopolitical Concerns

Equity markets across Asia-Pacific traded largely higher, taking cues from the strong overnight rally on Wall Street.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose over 1 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi surged more than 4 per cent to hit record highs, driven by optimism around artificial intelligence-led growth and strong technology stocks.

Wall Street Hits Record Highs On AI Optimism

US equities ended higher overnight, with technology stocks leading gains.

The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.19 per cent, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.61 per cent to fresh record levels. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended marginally lower.

Investor enthusiasm around AI-linked companies and expectations of resilient corporate earnings continued to support risk appetite globally.

Also Read: Retirement Planning: How SWPs Create A Monthly Income From Mutual Funds

Gold, Silver Edge Higher Amid Uncertainty

Precious metals traded slightly higher as geopolitical uncertainty encouraged some safe-haven demand.

Gold futures rose marginally by 0.04 per cent, while silver futures gained 0.56 per cent in early trade.

What To Expect In Indian Markets Today

Indian markets are likely to remain highly news-sensitive, with geopolitical developments and crude oil movements expected to dictate near-term sentiment.

While positive global equity trends and strength in technology stocks could offer some support, concerns over renewed tensions in West Asia may keep investors cautious.

Traders are also expected to monitor foreign fund activity and sector-specific trends closely as volatility persists.