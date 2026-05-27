Siddaramaiah To Get Rajya Sabha Seat? Speculations Rife Amid Karnataka Power Change Buzz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah may resign soon for a Rajya Sabha seat.

Congress high command discussed national role and Rajya Sabha offer.

Rahul Gandhi reassured Siddaramaiah of his national importance.

Shivakumar supporters push for power-sharing after election victory.

Speculation surrounding a possible leadership change in Karnataka intensified on Wednesday, with reports suggesting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah could be offered a Rajya Sabha seat if he steps down to pave the way for Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Political circles in Karnataka are abuzz with talk that Siddaramaiah may announce his resignation in the coming days, possibly as early as Thursday, amid mounting pressure for a power transition within the ruling Congress.

The latest developments come after the Congress high command reportedly discussed a leadership reshuffle with Siddaramaiah and offered him a larger organisational role at the national level along with a potential Rajya Sabha berth.

Congress Leadership Holds Marathon Talks in Delhi

Sources said the Congress leadership has left the final decision to Siddaramaiah, allowing him to either accept or reject the Rajya Sabha offer.

Amid the growing speculation, Siddaramaiah hosted a breakfast meeting on Wednesday that was attended by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, further fuelling discussions over an impending transition in the state leadership.

The two senior Karnataka leaders had been summoned to Delhi on Tuesday for a series of meetings at the Congress headquarters. The discussions involved Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party general secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

ALSO READ | What Will Siddaramaiah Camp Get If Congress Changes Karnataka CM? Deputy CM Posts, Delhi Role Buzz Grows

Rahul Gandhi Reportedly Reassures Siddaramaiah

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi assured Siddaramaiah that stepping down as chief minister would not reduce his importance within the party.

He reportedly told the Karnataka leader that the Congress continued to view him as a crucial national figure and its strongest Other Backward Classes (OBC) face in the state. Sources added that Gandhi stressed the need for a leadership change to strengthen the party’s chances of retaining power in the next Assembly election.

Despite the swirling political rumours, Siddaramaiah’s official schedule for Wednesday remained limited to attending events marking the death anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru at the state Congress office and later at Vidhana Soudha.

ALSO READ | Karnataka CM Buzz Intensifies As Siddaramaiah Invites Shivakumar For Key Breakfast Meeting

Shivakumar Supporters Push for Power-Sharing Formula

Supporters of DK Shivakumar have long been demanding his elevation to the chief minister’s post, citing an alleged power-sharing understanding reached after the Congress secured victory in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election.

The leadership tussle within the Congress has continued since the government crossed the halfway mark of its five-year tenure on November 20, 2025. Internal discussions over a possible leadership transition have since intensified.

Following the Assembly election results in May 2023, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were both seen as strong contenders for the chief minister’s post. The Congress eventually chose Siddaramaiah as CM, while Shivakumar was persuaded to accept the role of deputy chief minister and continue as Karnataka Congress president.