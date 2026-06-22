Is iPhone 18 Pro's Camera Design Changing? Here's What Leaks Say

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 18 Pro models feature noticeably larger camera plateau.

Larger plateau driven by major camera system upgrade.

Larger 48MP ultra-large sensor with variable aperture predicted.

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple's next flagship is set to stand out in a way most people will notice the moment they pick it up. The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to keep the same overall dimensions as the current models, except for one part of the design. The camera plateau on both phones is tipped to grow noticeably bigger this year, driven largely by changes to the lenses and sensor packed inside. The shift comes as Apple reportedly works on a major camera upgrade for the lineup, even as the rest of the phone's body stays largely unchanged.

Why Is The iPhone 18 Pro's Camera Bump Getting Bigger?

Reports last fall suggested the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max would be thicker and heavier than the iPhone 17 Pro. More recent details have narrowed that down: the extra bulk is limited to the camera plateau, while the rest of the phone's body stays just as thin as before.

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This comes from 9to5Mac, citing YouTuber Vadim Yuryev, who showed dummy models of the upcoming phones back in April. Those models indicated the plateau area, cameras included, measures 13.77mm on the Pro Max, compared to 12.92mm on the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Part of that jump comes from a thicker aluminium plateau itself, but most of it is down to the size of the cameras housed inside.

What's Driving The Bigger Camera Sensor And Lenses?

A post from Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station offers some context. According to a translated version of the post, the iPhone 18 Pro lineup will use a 48MP ultra-large sensor paired with a variable aperture on the Main camera, a feature that has been rumoured for a while now.

A bigger sensor generally needs more physical space, which lines up with the thicker plateau seen in the dummy units. Apple has steadily increased its camera lens sizes with nearly every generation, and this year looks set to continue that pattern.

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Add in talk of major upgrades to the Telephoto lens as well, and the camera module as a whole could end up notably larger than before, not just the plateau housing it.

Whether buyers will mind the added bulk in exchange for better photography remains to be seen once the phones are official later this year.