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HomeGamingGTA 6 Trailer 3 Dropping On June 25? YouTube Just Dropped A Fresh Clue

GTA 6 Trailer 3 Dropping On June 25? YouTube Just Dropped A Fresh Clue

GTA 6's release date is locked in, but a strange YouTube comment has reopened the question of exactly when Trailer 3 will actually arrive.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 11:26 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rockstar announced GTA 6 pre-orders will open June 25.
  • A resurfaced YouTube comment fueled June 25 trailer speculation.
  • GTA 6 launches November 19 on PlayStation, Xbox consoles.

GTA 6 Trailer 3 Leaks: GTA 6 fans are reading into everything these days, and the latest spark came from an old YouTube comment that suddenly resurfaced on the Trailer 2 video. With Rockstar staying quiet on Trailer 3 timing, even a year-old remark is enough to set off speculation about what's coming next and when. 

Between the looming pre-order launch and the silence from Rockstar itself, fans are piecing together clues from anywhere they can find them, however small or unrelated they might actually turn out to be.

When Will Rockstar Release GTA 6 Trailer 3?

Rockstar has confirmed GTA 6 will launch on November 19, and Take-Two's CEO has reiterated there will be no further delay. The next milestone fans are waiting on is Trailer 3, which is expected to mark the start of the game's summer marketing push. 

Industry watchers believe late June or early July is likely, partly because Rockstar wanted to avoid clashing with this month's gaming showcases, and partly because the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the United States is currently dominating global attention.

ALSO READ: Is GTA 6 Really Going To Cost $229? Here's The Truth Before You Pre-Order

Adding fuel to the speculation, Rockstar this week announced that GTA 6 pre-orders will officially open on June 25. No word yet on pricing or platform-specific details, but the date alone has fans convinced Trailer 3 could drop the same day to support the pre-order push.

Did A YouTube Comment Hint At The June 25 Date?

A fresh comment from YouTube's own account on the year-old Trailer 2 video read, "Consider us busy June 25th." Given that the video itself isn't new, the timing of the comment caught people's attention. Some believe it simply refers to YouTube staff being swamped handling pre-order traffic, though that explanation doesn't fully add up since YouTube is a video platform, not a storefront.

GTA 6 Trailer 3 Dropping On June 25? YouTube Just Dropped A Fresh Clue

It's worth noting that Rockstar has gone to extreme lengths to prevent leaks, reportedly even feeding false information internally to track down leakers. So any outside claim about GTA 6, including this one, should be treated cautiously.

ALSO READ: Mark Zuckerberg Reflects On True Purpose And Why Finding It Isn’t Enough

GTA 6 remains set for November 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. A PC version is expected at a later date, though Rockstar hasn't confirmed timing. One unverified claim suggests February, but Rockstar has historically waited about a year for PC ports, making that timeline doubtful for now.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When is GTA 6 expected to launch?

GTA 6 is confirmed to launch on November 19. Take-Two's CEO has stated there will be no further delays.

When is GTA 6 Trailer 3 expected to be released?

Industry watchers anticipate Trailer 3 will drop in late June or early July. This timing aims to avoid clashes with gaming showcases and the FIFA World Cup.

When do pre-orders for GTA 6 open?

Rockstar announced that GTA 6 pre-orders will officially open on June 25. This date is leading fans to believe Trailer 3 might also be released then.

Will GTA 6 be available on PC at launch?

No, GTA 6 will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles on November 19. A PC version is expected at a later, unconfirmed date.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 11:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming GTA GTA 6 GTA 6 Leaks TECHNOLOGY
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