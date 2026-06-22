GTA 6 Trailer 3 Dropping On June 25? YouTube Just Dropped A Fresh Clue

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rockstar announced GTA 6 pre-orders will open June 25.

A resurfaced YouTube comment fueled June 25 trailer speculation.

GTA 6 launches November 19 on PlayStation, Xbox consoles.

GTA 6 Trailer 3 Leaks: GTA 6 fans are reading into everything these days, and the latest spark came from an old YouTube comment that suddenly resurfaced on the Trailer 2 video. With Rockstar staying quiet on Trailer 3 timing, even a year-old remark is enough to set off speculation about what's coming next and when.

Between the looming pre-order launch and the silence from Rockstar itself, fans are piecing together clues from anywhere they can find them, however small or unrelated they might actually turn out to be.

When Will Rockstar Release GTA 6 Trailer 3?

Rockstar has confirmed GTA 6 will launch on November 19, and Take-Two's CEO has reiterated there will be no further delay. The next milestone fans are waiting on is Trailer 3, which is expected to mark the start of the game's summer marketing push.

Industry watchers believe late June or early July is likely, partly because Rockstar wanted to avoid clashing with this month's gaming showcases, and partly because the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the United States is currently dominating global attention.

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Adding fuel to the speculation, Rockstar this week announced that GTA 6 pre-orders will officially open on June 25. No word yet on pricing or platform-specific details, but the date alone has fans convinced Trailer 3 could drop the same day to support the pre-order push.

Did A YouTube Comment Hint At The June 25 Date?

A fresh comment from YouTube's own account on the year-old Trailer 2 video read, "Consider us busy June 25th." Given that the video itself isn't new, the timing of the comment caught people's attention. Some believe it simply refers to YouTube staff being swamped handling pre-order traffic, though that explanation doesn't fully add up since YouTube is a video platform, not a storefront.

It's worth noting that Rockstar has gone to extreme lengths to prevent leaks, reportedly even feeding false information internally to track down leakers. So any outside claim about GTA 6, including this one, should be treated cautiously.

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GTA 6 remains set for November 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. A PC version is expected at a later date, though Rockstar hasn't confirmed timing. One unverified claim suggests February, but Rockstar has historically waited about a year for PC ports, making that timeline doubtful for now.