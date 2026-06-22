WhatsApp Has A Secret Way To Check If Someone Blocked You

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom WhatsApp's encryption verification feature may now hint at blocks.

Failed automatic encryption verification often suggests a possible blocking status.

This method offers a discreet clue, not official WhatsApp confirmation.

Traditional block signs like missing profile pics are often unreliable.

WhatsApp users may now have a sneakier way to find out if someone has blocked them on the app. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the platform's encryption verification feature can offer hints about a block, all without the need to send a message or make a call.

This could give users a more reliable option than the usual guesswork involved in spotting a block.

How Does WhatsApp's Encryption Feature Hint At A Block?

For a long time, people have depended on signs like a missing profile picture, calls going unanswered, or messages stuck on one check mark to guess whether they've been blocked. The problem is that these clues aren't always accurate, since privacy setting changes, a new device, or other account issues can throw up the same signs.

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This is where the encryption verification feature comes in, as per the report. It was originally built to let users confirm their chats are still protected by end-to-end encryption. To use it, open a chat, tap on the contact's name, and select the "Encryption" option on the contact information screen. WhatsApp then tries to verify the encryption status on its own.

If the verification goes through, it's a sign the chat is working as it should. But if WhatsApp keeps failing to verify the encryption automatically and instead asks users to try other verification methods, that could point to being blocked.

Is This Method Confirmed By WhatsApp?

The biggest plus with this approach is that it lets users check their block status quietly, without the other person finding out, unlike a message or call that could tip them off.

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That said, WhatsApp hasn't officially backed this method as a way to confirm blocks. WABetaInfo mentioned that even though this behaviour holds up in chats where a block is already confirmed to exist, it should still be treated as a clue rather than solid proof.

Worth noting, the automatic encryption verification feature itself isn't new; it was rolled out back in 2023. Before that, users had to manually match a 60-digit security code or scan a QR code with the other person to verify encryption. The update made the entire process far simpler to do right within the app.