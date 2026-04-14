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HomeTechnologyGadgetsiPhone 16 Pro At Rs 50,000? Here's How To Get This Device At Half Its Price

iPhone 16 Pro At Rs 50,000? Here's How To Get This Device At Half Its Price

The iPhone 16 Pro launched at Rs 1,09,900. Now, with bank discounts and exchange deals stacked together, some buyers are paying nearly half that price.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 03:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • iPhone 16 Pro now significantly cheaper through offers.
  • Bank discounts and exchange deals reduce price.
  • Current offers bring device cost below sixty thousand.

iPhone 16 Pro Discount: The iPhone 16 Pro, which originally launched in India at Rs 1,09,900, is now available at a significantly lower effective price on select online platforms. A combination of bank discounts and exchange offers has pulled the cost down by a considerable margin. For buyers who were waiting out the initial price tag, the current deals make the device far more accessible than it was at launch. 

This has brought the iPhone 16 Pro back into the conversation for those looking to step up to a flagship smartphone without paying the full original price.

How Much Can You Actually Save On The iPhone 16 Pro?

The reduced price comes from stacking multiple offers together. On Amazon, buyers can get an instant bank discount of around Rs 4,000 when paying with an eligible credit or debit card, applied directly at checkout.

On top of that, there is an exchange offer that varies based on the model and condition of the device being traded in. The exchange value can go up to approximately Rs 68,000. When both offers are combined, the final amount payable can drop below Rs 60,000, and in some cases, come closer to Rs 50,000.

It is worth noting that these deals are available on online platforms only. Buyers checking offline stores may not find the same combination of discounts, so comparing options before making a purchase is advisable.

What Does The iPhone 16 Pro Offer At This Price?

Even though the iPhone 16 Pro is a few years old now, it still holds its ground as a flagship device. It features a 6.3-inch ProMotion display, suited for smooth scrolling and gaming, and runs on the A18 Pro chip, which handles multitasking, heavy usage, and on-device AI features without any slowdown.

The camera system includes a 48MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP 5x telephoto camera. Video recording supports up to 4K at 120fps for detailed slow-motion footage. The phone also delivers solid battery life, a premium build, and long-term software support.

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Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current effective price of the iPhone 16 Pro in India?

The iPhone 16 Pro, originally Rs 1,09,900, can be purchased for under Rs 60,000, and sometimes closer to Rs 50,000, due to combined offers.

How can I get a discount on the iPhone 16 Pro?

You can get discounts through bank offers, such as an instant Rs 4,000 off with eligible cards on Amazon, and exchange offers on your old device.

What are the key features of the iPhone 16 Pro?

It boasts a 6.3-inch ProMotion display, A18 Pro chip, a 48MP main camera, 48MP ultra-wide, and a 12MP 5x telephoto camera, plus solid battery life.

Are these iPhone 16 Pro discounts available in offline stores?

No, these specific deals and discount combinations are exclusively available on select online platforms.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Apr 2026 03:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Apple TECHNOLOGY
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