Dish TV’s Vzy Ventures Into OTT, Live TV Streaming With 200+ Channels

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vzy launched Linear TV Streaming, combining live TV, OTT.

Platform offers 200+ live TV channels, 29+ OTT.

Unified interface merges TV navigation with on-demand streaming experience.

Vzy has launched Linear TV Streaming (LTS), bringing live television, OTT platforms and free content together on a single app. The platform now offers more than 200 live TV channels alongside access to 29+ OTT platforms and free entertainment.

The move comes as Indian viewers increasingly switch between live television and on-demand streaming based on what they want to watch, when they want to watch it and whether they are watching alone or with family.

200+ Live TV Channels Across Languages And Genres

Through its LTS offering, Vzy provides more than 200 live television channels from leading broadcasters, including JioStar, Sony Pictures Networks India, Warner Bros Discovery India and Zee Entertainment, among others.

The channel line-up covers national as well as regional programming across multiple languages and genres. This live TV offering will sit alongside Vzy’s existing portfolio of 29+ OTT platforms and free content.

Vzy said the proposition is built around combining TV, OTT and free content rather than treating them as separate entertainment formats. Users can switch between live channels and streaming content within the same platform through a single login and unified interface.

TV-Like Navigation Meets OTT Experience

The platform’s Linear TV experience retains features familiar to traditional television viewers, including an electronic programme guide (EPG), channel numbers and TV-style navigation.

At the same time, its OTT environment is designed around the on-demand viewing experience that consumers are accustomed to. The Vzy app can also function as a remote-style control surface for connected TVs, with the aim of making the large-screen experience more intuitive.

The company sees connected television as an increasingly important household entertainment screen, while mobile continues to serve more individual viewing needs.

A family, for instance, may have one member watching live news, another watching an OTT series and another following a favourite soap. Vzy said its proposition is designed to bring these different viewing requirements together without requiring consumers to think about which platform or content provider owns a particular programme.

JioStar, Sony Pictures Networks India Back Integrated Approach

Kevin Vaz, CEO, Entertainment, JioStar, said, “As Indian households increasingly embrace connected TV, the appetite for high-quality broadcast programming remains as strong as ever. But with more access points available today, audiences no longer want to be constrained by a single screen. They want fewer barriers and the freedom to move seamlessly between screens, on their terms.

At JioStar, we see this as an opportunity to enhance the linear TV experience by bringing together the scale and familiarity of linear TV with the convenience of streaming. Our commitment is to make our unmatched content portfolio accessible to audiences, irrespective of where and how they choose to watch it.

With Vzy, we are excited to expand the footprint of our diverse content offering while reimagining how television can reach audiences in a truly screen-agnostic world.”

Gaurav Banerjee, Managing Director and CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “Indian audiences increasingly move between linear television and streaming depending on the content, the screen, and the viewing occasion. At SPNI, our focus is to make our content available to audiences wherever and however they choose to watch it. Vzy’s integrated proposition brings greater choice and convenience to the connected-TV experience, while helping the enduring appeal of television content reach viewers in new ways.”

Vzy Linear TV Plans Start At ₹179

Vzy’s Linear TV plans start at ₹179 for 200+ live TV channels, while its OTT offering starts at ₹199 for access to 29+ OTT platforms.

The company also plans to launch combined live TV and OTT propositions, which it says will further simplify access to entertainment across formats.

Varun Jha, CBO, Vzy, said, “The ethos with which we are building Vzy has always been to work backwards from the consumer. Consumers today are no longer thinking in terms of content pipes or individual platforms; they are thinking in terms of a content feed, what is relevant to me, what fits the moment, and what I want to watch right now. That is the shift we are designing for.

Our ambition is to serve every consumer with relevant and contextual entertainment, whenever and wherever they want to watch, whether on the large screen with the family or on the small screen as an individual.

As connected TV becomes an increasingly important household screen, we see a significant opportunity to solve the fragmented entertainment experience at a household level and bring live TV, OTT and free content together in a much more unified way. This consumer obsession is part of Vzy’s DNA, and we intend to keep building and launching experiences that genuinely move the needle for Indian households and the Indian consumer.”

Dish TV Sees Connected TV As Key Opportunity

Manoj Dobhal, CEO & Executive Director, Dish TV India LTD., said, “Entertainment has evolved beyond a single screen or a single format. With the advent of Linear TV Streaming, we are bringing Vzy closer to its vision of creating a unified entertainment destination for Indian households.

By aggregating live TV, OTT and free content, we offer a simpler, more flexible way for consumers to enjoy what they love, when they want. As connected TV emerges as an important part of the home, we see a tremendous opportunity to reinvent the way India discovers and consumes entertainment. Vzy is positioned to lead this evolution with a simpler, more connected and seamless experience.”

The addition of live television expands Vzy’s offering beyond OTT aggregation towards a broader, content-agnostic entertainment platform. The company aims to bring live TV, OTT, free content and discovery together in one experience to reduce the fragmentation consumers face across multiple services, screens and content ecosystems.

Vzy said its longer-term focus is not only on offering more content but also on making relevant content easier to discover and access. Its stated ambition is to build an entertainment experience that understands the consumer’s context and helps them find something relevant with minimal effort.