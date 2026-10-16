Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi-NCR experienced sharp temperature drop due to Thursday rain.

Cumulative rainfall reached 65.8 mm, exceeding October's normal significantly.

Western disturbance caused rain; Friday brings light showers, thunderstorms.

Dry weather predicted October 17-22, including Dussehra celebrations.

Delhi-NCR woke up to a drastic change in weather after Thursday's rain brought down maximum temperature by up to 6.3 degrees Celsius in some parts of the capital. Delhi has also received more than three times its normal October rainfall so far this month.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast another spell of light rain in parts of Delhi on Friday, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. However, dry weather is expected between October 17 and 22, including on Dussehra, which falls on October 20.

Rain accompanied by gusty winds began across Delhi-NCR around noon on Thursday. Thick cloud cover quickly darkened the skies, while wind speeds reached 40–50 kmph in parts of the region.

At Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, the maximum temperature fell by 5 degrees to 28.3 degrees Celsius, which was 4.9 degrees below normal. The Ridge weather station recorded a sharper decline of 6.3 degrees, with the maximum temperature settling at 27.4 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Records Over Three Times Its Normal October Rainfall

Delhi recorded 15.9 mm of rainfall until 5:30 pm on Thursday. Lodi Road received 20 mm between 11.30 am and 2.30 pm on Thursday, while the Ridge recorded 24.5 mm. Palam and Ayanagar received 11.2 mm and 7.2 mm, respectively.

The city's cumulative rainfall for October has now reached 65.8 mm, against the monthly normal of 24.2 mm.

The minimum temperature, meanwhile, remained relatively unchanged at 23.3 degrees Celsius, which was 3.7 degrees above normal.

Wind speeds in the capital reached 40–50 kmph during the spell. Relative humidity remained high, with the maximum level recorded at 100% and the minimum at 76%, indicating moisture-laden conditions during and after the rain.

Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 165, placing it in the moderate category.

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Western Disturbance, Cyclonic Circulation Behind Weather Change

According to the IMD, the change in weather conditions was caused by an active western disturbance over northern Punjab and a cyclonic circulation in the vicinity of southern Haryana.

These weather systems brought cloud cover, rainfall and strong winds to Delhi-NCR, contributing to the sharp fall in daytime temperatures.

Will It Rain In Delhi-NCR On Friday?

The IMD has forecast cloudy skies over Delhi on Friday, October 16, with very light to light rain possible in several areas. Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely.

The maximum temperature is expected to range between 29 and 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to settle between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius. Southeasterly winds are forecast during the morning at speeds of 10–15 kmph.

Conditions are expected to become drier from October 17, with dry weather forecast through October 22.

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Will Rain Affect Dussehra Celebrations In Delhi?

The IMD has forecast clear and dry weather for Dussehra on October 20. The outlook suggests that rain is unlikely to disrupt outdoor celebrations, including events held in open grounds and the traditional burning of Ravana effigies.

With the wet spell expected to ease after Friday, Delhi-NCR is likely to see a return to drier conditions over the following days.