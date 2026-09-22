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English NewsGamingReal11 Fantasy Sports Faces FIR Over Alleged Rs 4.34 Crore Financial Fraud: Here's What Happened

Real11 Fantasy Sports Faces FIR Over Alleged Rs 4.34 Crore Financial Fraud: Here's What Happened

Delhi Police's Special Cell has registered an FIR against Real11 Fantasy Sports LLP over allegations of financial and cyber fraud involving losses of more than Rs 4.34 crore.

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 22 Sep 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi Police registered FIR against Real11 for alleged cyber, financial fraud.
  • Complainant alleged large deposits, limited withdrawals, and account manipulation.
  • Lalit Yadav, Amit Yadav named; police now investigating all transactions.

Delhi Police's Special Cell has registered an FIR against Real11 Fantasy Sports LLP following allegations of cyber and financial fraud linked to the online fantasy sports platform. The case was registered after a complaint by advocate Ajay Kumar Kasana, who has alleged financial losses of more than Rs 4.34 crore.

Complaint Alleges Rs 1.39 Crore Deposited Through Real11

According to the complaint, Kasana deposited around Rs 1.39 crore through the Real11 app during the financial years 2024-25 and 2025-26. The complaint alleges that the platform subsequently showed winnings of approximately Rs 1.31 crore in his gaming account.

However, the complainant has alleged that he was not allowed to withdraw the entire amount displayed as winnings. He claims that only around Rs 26 lakh was permitted to be withdrawn before access to his account was allegedly blocked.

The complaint has raised questions over the handling of funds deposited into the gaming account and the subsequent availability of the winnings shown on the platform.

Alleged Manipulation Of Gaming Account Data

The complaint also alleges that data linked to the gaming account was manipulated. According to the allegations, changes were made to the dashboard, restricting access to information relating to transactions and winnings.

The FIR also refers to multiple debit card transactions involving Paytm and HDFC Bank between March and July 2025. Police are expected to examine these transactions as part of the investigation into the financial allegations.

The transaction records, account activity and data associated with the Real11 platform will form part of the investigation into the allegations made by the complainant.

Lalit Yadav, Amit Yadav Named In FIR

The FIR names Lalit Yadav and Amit Yadav in connection with the case. The complaint identifies them as being associated with the Real11 platform, while some other individuals have been listed as unknown accused.

Before approaching the court, the complainant had also submitted complaints through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and to the Ghaziabad Police.

FIR Registered After Court Order

The complainant subsequently moved the Tihar Court under Section 175(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), seeking directions for registration of a case.

Following a court order dated September 15, 2026, the Delhi Police Special Cell registered the FIR on September 18.

The case has been registered under Sections 316, 318 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 43 and 66 of the Information Technology Act, and Section 3 of the Delhi Public Gambling Act.

Police will now investigate the financial transactions, gaming account records, app-related data and other allegations contained in the complaint. The allegations in the FIR are subject to investigation.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main issue concerning Real11 Fantasy Sports?

Delhi Police registered an FIR against Real11 Fantasy Sports LLP for alleged cyber and financial fraud. Advocate Ajay Kumar Kasana filed the complaint, claiming financial losses of over Rs 4.34 crore.

What specific financial allegations were made against Real11?

The complainant deposited Rs 1.39 crore, saw Rs 1.31 crore in winnings, but could only withdraw Rs 26 lakh. He alleges his account was blocked and gaming data manipulated, preventing full withdrawal.

Who are the individuals named in the FIR against Real11?

The FIR names Lalit Yadav and Amit Yadav, who are associated with the Real11 platform. Other individuals have also been listed as unknown accused in the case.

How was the FIR against Real11 Fantasy Sports registered?

The Delhi Police Special Cell registered the FIR following a court order dated September 15, 2026. This order came from the Tihar Court after the complainant filed a petition.

Published at : 22 Sep 2026 04:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Fantasy Sports TEchnology News Real11
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