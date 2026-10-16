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English NewsNewsIndia‘They Can Pick Me Up’: CJP Chief Abhijeet Dipke Alleges Police Surveillance Ahead Of March

‘They Can Pick Me Up’: CJP Chief Abhijeet Dipke Alleges Police Surveillance Ahead Of March

Dipke alleged that Delhi Police and Intelligence Bureau personnel were tracking his movements ahead of the party’s proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march at Connaught Place on October 16.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 16 Oct 2026 07:04 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CJP founder alleged police monitoring, feared pre-march detention.
  • Dipke accused authorities of closing park to prevent march.
  • He questioned police action against citizens for waving flags.
  • CJP urged flag-waving Friday despite warnings and park closure.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday alleged that Delhi Police and Intelligence Bureau (IB) personnel were tracking his movements and claimed he could be detained ahead of the party’s proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march at Connaught Place on Friday.

Addressing a press conference in Jhandewalan late Thursday, Dipke alleged that police and IB personnel had surrounded the house where he was staying and were monitoring people entering and leaving the premises.

“Delhi Police and IB personnel have surrounded the house where I am currently staying. IB personnel and Delhi Police officers are roaming around all four lanes surrounding the house,” he said.

Dipke further alleged that vehicles without number plates followed him whenever he stepped outside. He claimed that police and IB personnel had spoken to the watchman and gathered information about the house.

‘Ready To Go To Jail For Waving Tricolour’

The CJP founder said he feared Delhi Police could detain him on Thursday night or Friday morning, ahead of the planned march.

“Tonight or tomorrow morning, the Delhi Police people can pick me up. If one has to go to jail for waving the Tricolour in this country, then we are ready for it,” he said.

Dipke said the party would go ahead with its call for people to wave the national flag at Central Park in Connaught Place on October 16, despite the closure of the park ahead of the proposed gathering.

Dipke Questions Closure Of Central Park

Criticising the restrictions, Dipke compared the planned march with the protest called by the CJP on October 10. He alleged that authorities had shut down transport services, disrupted internet access and put up barricades during the earlier protest.

“We had earlier given the call for a protest on 10th October. You shut down all of Delhi, shut the buses, shut the metros, shut the railways, shut down the internet, put up barricades. Now we said that on the 16th we will wave the Tricolour at Connaught Place, in Central Park, so you shut Central Park,” he said.

The CJP founder alleged that the closure was intended to prevent the proposed gathering.

CJP Questions Police Action Against Protesters

Dipke also questioned the police response to protests, alleging that action had been taken against people who waved the national flag.

“Delhi Police takes no action against the goons who come here. Against whom does Delhi Police take action? Delhi Police arrests Saurav and Ashutosh. What did they do? What was their crime? They waved the Tricolour,” he said.

“How will Delhi Police decide who can wave the national flag and who cannot? Every citizen should do it,” he added.

The CJP has called on people to assemble at Central Park at 5 pm on Friday with Tricolour flags. Delhi Police has cited prohibitory orders in the area and warned that legal action could be taken against those who violate them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Abhijeet Dipke?

Abhijeet Dipke is the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). He recently alleged that Delhi Police and IB personnel were monitoring his movements.

What are Abhijeet Dipke's recent allegations?

Dipke alleged that Delhi Police and IB personnel were tracking his movements, surrounded his residence, and followed him. He claimed police spoke to his watchman to gather information.

Why does Dipke fear detention?

Dipke fears detention by Delhi Police ahead of the CJP's proposed 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march. This march is planned for Friday at Central Park, Connaught Place.

What is the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march?

It is a proposed march by the CJP, calling for people to assemble and wave the national flag at Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday. Central Park has been closed ahead of the event.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 16 Oct 2026 07:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
CJP Cockroach Janta Party Abhijeet Dipke
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